Rock the Barn Toronto in Support of CAMH

Teen brothers team up on June 22 to raise funds for CAMH and youth mental health

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rock The Barn Toronto, is Toronto’s newest charity concert, set for Thursday, June 22, 2023 at the Barn at Fresh City Farms, Downsview Park, Toronto! The lineup features 3 acts including Canadian country music artists: Claire Hunter, Cal Buckley, and Juno-nominated Canadian artists as the surprise guests!



Founded by teen brothers, Callum Buckley (18) and Thomas Buckley (16), Rock the Barn Toronto is in its inaugural year. After losing a classmate to suicide days before high school graduation in 2022, the brothers were inspired to do something more.

“We need more support and awareness for young people facing mental health challenges, especially since the pandemic. My brother and I decided to raise funds for youth mental health, and support the No One Left Behind Campaign at CAMH. Our two greatest passions are music and charity, and creating a country music concert fundraiser in support of mental health is a way we can help,” says co-founder and opening artist, Callum Buckley.

“CAMH Foundation is grateful to Rock The Barn Toronto for their support and to all of the Canadian artists for courageously sharing their stories of experience with mental illness and mental health challenges. This event is not only raising critical funds to support the work of Canada’s leading mental health hospital, it is driving forward new, open conversations about mental health and reminding people there is always hope and help,” said Deborah Gillis, President & CEO of CAMH Foundation.

With great Canadian country music acts, a gourmet taco menu, and ice-cold beverages, the all-inclusive ticket is sure to kick-off the summer and help raise much needed funds and awareness for mental health. Thanks to generous sponsors, 100% of the ticket price and all donations, will be donated directly to CAMH and the No One Left Behind Campaign.

For tickets, to make a donation or for more information, visit www.rockthebarntoronto.com

About Rock The Barn Toronto

Rock The Barn Toronto is a not-for-profit charity concert event that raises money for Canadian charities. This event was founded by the Buckley brothers, with a vision to make Rock The Barn Toronto an annual event and become the largest charitable country music event in Canada.

