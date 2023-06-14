Liberty Gold Reports Voting Results from Annual General Meeting and Changes to the Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Gold Corp. (TSX: LGD; OTCQX: LGDTF) (“Liberty Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce voting results from the Company’s Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 14, 2023 (the “Meeting”).



Dr. Mark O’Dea, who has been the Chair of the Company, and Sean Tetzlaff, who has been a director of the Company, both having held these positions since the Company’s inception, did not stand for re-election at the Meeting. Robert Pease, newly appointed Chair of Liberty Gold, stated, “We’d like to thank both Mark and Sean for their formidable contributions to Liberty Gold, both have had an instrumental part of the Company’s journey since its inception in 2011, and we wish both of them all the best on their future endeavours.”

Liberty Gold is pleased to announce that Wendy Louie has been appointed to the Board of Directors effective today. Ms. Louie is a Canadian Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA) with over 25 years of diverse financial and leadership experience with a focus on the mining industry. Most recently, Ms. Louie was the Vice President of Finance and CFO of Sabina Gold and Silver Corp. until its acquisition by B2Gold Corp. in April 2023. She has an extensive background in mergers, acquisitions, risk management and advisory expertise across the mining, shipping, energy, and technology sectors.

Robert Pease, Chair of Liberty Gold, commented, “On behalf of the Board of Directors and of our shareholders, we welcome Wendy to the Company. She joins us at an exciting time with her extensive experience in the mining sector as we continue to advance the Black Pine oxide gold project on the development pathway.”

A total of 196,021,621 common shares were voted, representing the votes attached to 61.4% of all outstanding common shares. Shareholders voted in favour of the election of all director nominees. The percentage of votes cast for each is as follows:

Total number of ‘for’ votes cast: Votes ‘for’: Mr. Robert Pease 171,574,332 98.08 % Mr. Cal Everett 174,377,986 99.68 % Ms. Barbara Womersley 174,179,467 99.57 % Mr. Greg Etter 174,292,597 99.63 % Ms. Lisa Wade 174,220,758 99.59 % Mr. Wendy Louie 174,203,251 99.58 % Mr. Jason Attew 174,365,531 99.67 %

The following were also approved by the shareholders:

The reappointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as auditor of the Company:

Total number of ‘for’ votes cast: 195,630,464 Votes ‘for’: 99.80 %

In favour of approved amendments to, and respective unallocated entitlements under the Stock Option Plan:

Total number of ‘for’ votes cast: 161,098,226 Votes ‘for’: 92.08 %

In favour of approved amendments to, and respective unallocated entitlements under the Restricted Share Unit Plan:

Total number of ‘for’ votes cast: 173,010,994 Votes ‘for’: 98.90 %

In favour of respective unallocated entitlements under the Deferred Share Unit Plan:

Total number of ‘for’ votes cast: 173,022,590 Votes ‘for’: 98.90 %

Voting results are released in accordance with Toronto Stock Exchange requirements. Detailed voting results for the Meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

ABOUT LIBERTY GOLD

Liberty Gold is focused on exploring for and developing open pit oxide deposits in the Great Basin of the United States, home to large-scale gold projects that are ideal for open-pit mining. This region is one of the most prolific gold-producing regions in the world and stretches across Nevada and into Idaho and Utah. We know the Great Basin and are driven to discover and advance big gold deposits that can be mined profitably in open-pit scenarios. Our flagship projects are Black Pine in Idaho and Goldstrike in Utah, both past-producing open-pit mines, where previous operators only scratched the surface.

