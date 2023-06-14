Corona Premier® Returns to the U.S. Open With a Refreshing New “Clubhouse” Fan Experience

The iconic brand’s premium light beer tees up a lighter way to experience the game via an on-site fan experience, an LA pop-up and an immersive virtual site.

CHICAGO, June 14, 2023 -- Corona Premier, the beloved Mexican brand's premium light beer and returning supporter of the U.S. Open Championship, is launching a set of new and playful experiences designed to showcase the lighter side of golf. Whether you're on the green or off the green, a casual golfer, a first-timer or an avid player, Corona Premier invites everyone to experience a lighter way to play during this year's Championship.



“Corona Premier is here to refresh the game for today’s golfer and celebrate good times spent outdoors with friends,” said Alex Schultz, vice president of brand marketing at Corona. “That’s why we’re providing various ways to experience the lighter side of the golf and why we’ve partnered with some of the hottest disruptors in the game, such as lifestyle brands Eastside Golf and Foray and golf influencers Kira Dixon and Manolo Vega, who are pushing the boundaries of golf culture.”

As the simple, everyday choice for a lighter life, Corona Premier celebrates a lighter way to play. Combining the excitement of the U.S. Open Championship with the refreshing perspective of Corona Premier, on-site and virtual fan experiences include the following:

Corona Premier LA Pop-Up Clubhouse

Walking distance from The Los Angeles Country Club and located within the atrium at Westfield Century City, the Corona Premier Clubhouse will be at the center of the U.S. Open Showcase, an outside-the-gates fan experience open to all golf fans in LA and the hub to experience the lighter side of the game. During U.S. Open week, the Corona Premier Clubhouse will host events and programming available and open to the 21+ public.

Corona Premier Clubhouse elements include the following:

Corona Premier Clubhouse Talks with Hypegolf featuring a panel of today’s golf disruptors

A family-style party with clubhouse burgers from chef Alvin Cailan (Amboy) and live DJs

A GOLFTEC + Corona Premier 90-second challenge featuring the four ingredients of a better swing, including a virtual golf swing analysis

Eastside Golf apparel and merchandise for purchase; Foray apparel and merchandise for purchase, including women’s apparel, tote bags and bucket hats; and TravisMathew apparel and merchandise for purchase, including golf towels, backpacks and hats

Photo wall opportunities



Trophy Club featuring Corona Premier

Fans 21+ attending the U.S. Open will have a chance to experience the lighter side of golf and take in some of the best moments of play at the Trophy Club featuring Corona Premier. Throughout the week, Corona Premier will be activating at the Trophy Club, where consumers can participate in exciting brand moments.

Trophy Club elements include the following:

A Corona Premier 20x20-foot golf simulator footprint

A video board livestreaming the Championship

Corona Premier Virtual Clubhouse

Online visitors 21+ can navigate the interactive golf-themed environment to order Corona Premier and the brand’s other cervezas via Instacart and Drizly. Visitors can learn about the Corona Premier flavor profile, suggested food pairings and recipes.

In 2019, Corona Premier announced a multiyear partnership with the USGA designed to enhance the on-site fan experience at the U.S. Open Championships. As one of golf’s most exciting events, the U.S. Open presents a unique opportunity to showcase the playful side of the Corona Premier brand and introduce casual golf fans to a lighter way to play. Within the Corona portfolio of beloved brands, Corona Premier is the brand’s premium, low-carb, light beer experience with just 2.6 grams of carbs and only 90 calories per 12-ounce serving*. With a refined, crisp taste and an even-bodied feel, it is perfect for everyday sipping, on and off the golf course.

The 2023 U.S. Open Championship will be held June 15–18 at The Los Angeles Country Club in Los Angeles, Calif.

To learn more about the Corona Premier fan experience at the U.S. Open, visit CoronaUSA.com , and refresh your perspective by following @CoronaUSA on Instagram , Twitter and Facebook . As always, Corona encourages consumers to enjoy its products and relax responsibly. Constellation Brands is the exclusive licensee and sole producer of Corona in the United States, DC, and Guam. Since 1925, the entire Corona portfolio has been, and continues to be, proudly brewed in Mexico.

*Per 12 fl. oz. serving average analysis: Calories: 90, Carbohydrates: 2.6 grams, Protein: 0.7 grams, Fat: 0.0 grams.

About the Corona Brand Family:

The Corona brand family is home to Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Familiar, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer and Corona Non-Alcoholic. The entire Corona portfolio is brewed in Mexico by Constellation Brands and imported and marketed exclusively to the U.S. by the company. Corona Extra, the flagship brand of the Corona brand family, is a pilsner-style lager with a golden hue that was first brewed in Mexico in 1925. Corona embodies “La Vida Más Fina” or “The Fine Life” as a modern expression of the brand’s lifestyle. The refreshing flavor and carefree attitude of Corona Extra holds a respected place in U.S. culture as the #1 most loved beer brand.

