King Of Jamaica New Wave Music Rolle Don Talks About His New Pop-Reggae Single
A Place Set Amongst The Stars For Fast Rising Hot New Pop-Reggae Artiste
I see myself as a trail blazer as such I don’t want to just blend in with the current crop of artiste in terms of what I sing about and how I deliver my music, Back and Forth says it all.”PORTLAND, JAMAICA, June 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Jamaican-based recording artist Rolle Don, most popularly known as RD Prominent, has been steadily building his underground following in his native parish for some time now. However, he has his sights set on becoming a household name, both locally and internationally. The melodic artist says that this new sound is only the beginning of what he has stored up for the musical market. This unique sound represents what he calls a hybrid sound, not the typical sound for an artist in his genre of music, which is why he stands out, and he intends to inject this new style of writing and delivery into popular dancehall music, which he describes as a melting pot of dancehall, reggae, R&B, and hip hop. Back N forth is the first one out of the pot.
— Rolle Don
"I think the industry needs fresh ideas, and as a person who thinks outside the box, I believe the time is right for me to stamp my musical authority worldwide." "I plan to inject my unique sound into popular dancehall and help to continue the great work done by the likes of Sean Paul, Shaggy, and others," stated RD.
Born Kavanic Sampson, says he wants to apply his raw talent and great vibe, which many musical pundits have described as "star quality." However, RD says that as he traverses through his musical journey, he is made aware that 90 percent of his fans across the popular streaming platforms have two similarities in what they listen to, pop-rap and dancehall. The statistics were issued to RD's management by the record label's chief data analyst, which was then issued to him, and that's when he knew he had a lot of ground to cover in order to secure his desired spot at the top of the music industry.
RD's management told us that the structuring and groundwork everyone placed into the project was phenomenal, and they await the launch of his single titled "Back N Forth," produced by a division of the 963 Universe Music Group Record Label. The entire team is excited as if it were the first time they would be listening to the track. "It just sounds really good," says the mixing engineer the producers, and the promotional team, and we are proud to see how far he has come. The new track is set to be released on all major streaming platforms on June 23, 2023.
"Calm and steady progress, me a pree, me jus a gwaan climb the ladder day by day, and a gwaan grow my brand while learning the business aspects of the music industry." Everything looks very promising, but it is still early. "However, I do give thanks for the ongoing support of my peers thus far, and I believe in my heart that my fans will love what I have to offer to the table," stated Rolle Don.
