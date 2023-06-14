Xtract One Technologies to Present at OTCQX Best 50 Virtual Investor Conference June 15th

Xtract One invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend in person or online at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xtract One Technologies Inc. (TSX: XTRA) (OTCQX: XTRAF) (FRA: 0PL) (“Xtract One” or the “Company”) a leading technology-driven threat detection and security solution that prioritizes the patron access experience by leveraging AI, today announced that Peter Evans, CEO, will present live at the OTCQX Best 50 Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on June 15, 2023.



DATE: June 15th

TIME: 11am ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3MiFc52

Available for 1x1 meetings: June 15, 2023

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the Company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Company Highlights:

Xtract One is a next generation AI security screening technology company that allows patrons to simply move through security checkpoints swiftly and with ease.

Experts in specialized technologies, artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies, subscription revenue business models and security sector business development.

Cost effective advanced crowd security screening platform, disrupting outdated and reactive metal detector and pat-down systems.

Initial target markets include the $4.6 billion sport and live entertainment patron gateway security industry, as well as industrial and commercial workspaces such as manufacturing plants, distribution centers, schools, entertainment venues and casinos.

High barriers to entry resulting from rigorous certification and standards requirements. Worldwide exclusive rights and patent-pending IP for platform solutions.

Scalable and flexible technology and business model enables the pursuit of recurring revenue model and integration with other applications such as e-ticket identification, facial recognition, and social media interface while providing valuable data insights to optimize facility security operations.

About Xtract One Technologies

Xtract One Technologies is a leading technology-driven threat detection and security solution leveraging AI to provide seamless and secure patron access control experiences. The Company makes unobtrusive threat detection systems that enable venue building operators to prioritize and deliver improved patron experiences while providing unprecedented safety. Xtract One’s innovative multi-sensor Gateway product enables companies to covertly screen for weapons at points of entry without disrupting the flow of traffic. Its AI-based Xtract Vision allows venue and building operators to identify weapons and other threats inside and outside of facilities, and Xtract One Insights provides valuable intelligence for optimizing operations. For more information, visit www.xtractone.com or connect on Facebook , Twitter , and LinkedIn .

