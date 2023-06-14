Chef Christine Ha, 1-Time James Beard Finalist and 2-Time James Beard Semifinalist, and MasterChef Winner, Joins the Chef Line Up at the Galveston Island Wine Festival at Moody Gardens Labor Day Weekend

The event highlights Labor Day Weekend with exquisite wine, food, fireworks, live music, penguin painting, and much more at Moody Gardens

/EIN News/ -- Galveston, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Galveston Island Wine Festival, one of the premier wine and food events in Texas is making waves with the announcement that celebrity chef Christine Ha will special Guest Chef among an impressive line-up of renowned chefs at the Seven on Seven Seafood Extravaganza on September 1st. The event, which kicks off a weekend of exquisite wining and dining paired with fireworks, and live music will be a spectacular three-day festival over Labor Day weekend at Moody Gardens.

Ha, known as "The Blind Cook" and winner of MasterChef Season 3, will bring her unique culinary flair to the festival. She will join forces with other notable culinary talents from Blvd Seafood, Yaga’s, and Moody Gardens, and more for this memorable evening. Guests will have the opportunity to enjoy spectacular pairings crafted by these culinary maestros.

The Seven on Seven Seafood Extravaganza is a unique experience in which seven top-tier chefs will create sensational dishes, each paired with a choice from seven of the world's finest wine regions. This event is a significant highlight of the Galveston Island Wine Festival, a weekend filled with wine, delicious food, live music, and fun activities set against the beautiful backdrop of Moody Gardens.

"We're ecstatic to have Christine Ha as part of this year's lineup," said Festival Organizer, and Yaga’s Entertainment President Mike Dean. "Her innovative approach to cooking, passion for food, and resilience are an inspiration to us all. We're sure she will make the Seven on Seven Seafood Extravaganza a truly unforgettable experience for our attendees."

The Galveston Island Wine Festival runs from September 1-3. Over the course of the weekend, guests can enjoy a variety of wine festival activities, including a Champagne Social, Penguins & Pinot: Grand Tasting at the Aquarium Pyramid, and the Wine'D Down After Hours with live entertainment and a firework show. A variety of hotel packages are available to provide an enjoyable experience for everyone.

"Christine Ha’s unique blend of Asian and American comfort food, coupled with her ability to create extraordinary culinary experiences, truly aligns with our mission of providing unforgettable moments for our guests," said John Zendt, President and CEO of Moody Gardens. "We cannot wait for Christine to bring her innovative dishes and captivating story to Moody Gardens, promising a memorable event for all attendees."

For the first time this year, the Penguins & Pinot: Grand Tasting will invite guests on a wine tour through the Oceans of the World, with marine animal encounters, chef demonstrations, and opportunities to support ocean conservation.

With Labor Day weekend visitors and this event taking place at the Gardens, the hotel is sure to sell out. Various hotel packages are available, offering one, two, or three nights for a complete Wine Festival experience, and can be purchased here: https://www.moodygardens.com/events/galveston_wine_festival/.

For more information about Christine Ha and other participating chefs, or to book your spot at the Seven on Seven Seafood Extravaganza, visit our website.

About Christine Ha:

Christine Ha is the blind cook who won “MasterChef" season 3 with Gordon Ramsay. Her first cookbook, Recipes from My Home Kitchen, was a New York Times best-seller. She has spoken about disability advocacy at the United Nations, served as a culinary envoy overseas for the American Embassy, and was a co-host on the Canadian cooking show “Four Senses” and a judge on “MasterChef” Vietnam. Ha holds a Master of Fine Arts from the Creative Writing Program at the University of Houston, where she served as Fiction Editor for Gulf Coast literary journal, and a Bachelor of Business Administration from The University of Texas at Austin. Ha’s first restaurant in Houston, The Blind Goat, was named a semi-finalist for 2020 Best New Restaurant in America by the James Beard Foundation. She opened her second restaurant, Xin Chào, in September 2020 with Chef Tony Nguyen, and the James Beard Foundation named them as finalists for the Best Chef, Texas region, in 2022, and again as semi-finalists for Outstanding Chef in 2023. Ha’s third concept, Stuffed Belly, opened in Spring Branch on June 11, 2023 .

About the Galveston Island Wine Festival:

The Galveston Island Wine Festival is a weekend of fun-filled wine and food events that take place annually on Galveston Island, Texas. The festival aims to provide a memorable experience for attendees with a variety of events such as wine tastings, chef demonstrations, and live entertainment.



Moody Gardens® is a public, non-profit, educational destination utilizing nature in the advancement of rehabilitation, conservation, recreation, and research.

