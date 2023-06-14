June 14, 2023 - Governor Abbott Announces Over $1.3 Million Job Training Grant To Brazosport College

June 14, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced a Skills Development Fund (SDF) grant award for $1,340,802 to Brazosport College by the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC). Brazosport College will provide training for over 530 new and current employees of all organization levels at global chemical company INEOS. The classes will range from basic chemistry to instrument troubleshooting for operators.



“The State of Texas continues to invest in developing our growing and skilled workforce to meet the needs of our booming economy,” said Governor Abbott. “With this grant, we will train over 530 Texans with high-demand skills that will help them excel in their careers and support a critical industry in our state. I thank the Texas Workforce Commission for collaborating with Brazosport College and INEOS to help develop skills for the next generation of hardworking Texans.”



“This partnership between Brazosport College and INEOS is a great example of collaboration to strengthen the local workforce and the Texas economy,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “The Skills Development Fund will help build their team’s competitiveness through in-demand training and certifications.”



Today, TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Alberto Treviño III presented the award at a ceremony that included state and local officials, Brazosport College leadership, and INEOS representatives in Lake Jackson.



The SDF is the state's workforce training grant program to help businesses upskill their new or incumbent workforce. In partnership with the public community and technical colleges, workforce development boards, and Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service, TWC collaborates to provide customized, innovative training to Texas businesses of all sizes. The SDF grant program has provided training opportunities in partnership with at least 4,800 employers to upgrade or support the creation of nearly 420,000 jobs throughout Texas since the program's inception in 1996.

