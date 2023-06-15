3Eye Technologies Launches Oculus Fund: $10,000 Startup Business Grant for Battle Creek Entrepreneurs

3Eye is a value-added-distributor of innovative mobile computing, cybersecurity, cloud technologies and world-class services. Founded in 2010, we have grown to more than 3,000 resell partners, integrators, MSPs and MSSPs. The Oculus Fund is an annual grant of $10,000 awarded to a Battle Creek based for-profit startup company. The Oculus Fund began in 2022 and gets its name from its generous host, 3Eye Technologies. Conor Macfarlane, President and CEO, 3Eye Technologies Kara Beer, President & CEO, Battle Creek Area Chamber of Commerce

Innovative Grant Program Supports Local Entrepreneurs in Transforming Ideas into Successful Businesses

The Oculus Fund is a testament to the fact that businesses like 3Eye Technologies not only thrive here but also care deeply about the community they call home.” — Kara Beer, President and CEO of Battle Creek Chamber of Commerce

BATTLE CREEK, MI, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 3Eye Technologies, a Battle Creek-based value-added-distributor of mobile computing, cybersecurity, and cloud technologies, is thrilled to announce the launch of the Oculus Fund, a $10,000 startup business grant aimed at supporting local entrepreneurs in Battle Creek, MI. This grant provides an excellent opportunity for startup and early-stage businesses to receive financial support and resources to turn their innovative ideas into thriving enterprises.

The Oculus Fund is open to all entrepreneurs based in Battle Creek with a startup or early-stage business idea. There are no limitations on the type of business or idea that can apply for the grant, making it a unique opportunity for entrepreneurs with creative and scalable concepts that can make a significant impact on the Battle Creek community and generate job opportunities.

"At 3Eye Technologies, we firmly believe in the potential of local businesses and are committed to fostering economic growth in the Battle Creek area," said Conor Macfarlane, Founder & CEO of 3Eye Technologies. "Through the Oculus Fund, we aim to provide aspiring entrepreneurs with the support they need to bring their visions to life and contribute to the prosperity of our community."

To apply for the Oculus Fund, interested entrepreneurs can visit the 3Eye Technologies website and complete the straightforward application form. The application process is open to all Battle Creek-based businesses or startups that are less than three years old, regardless of their industry or type of business. Once the application is submitted, a team at 3Eye Technologies will diligently review each submission and select the most promising business ideas to receive the grant.

"This grant is not limited to seasoned entrepreneurs and technology companies but also welcomes those who are just starting their entrepreneurial journey in any industry," added Macfarlane. "We know first-hand that every new business need runway to take-off, and the Oculus Fund is here to help create momentum necessary to go."

“"The Oculus Fund is a testament to the fact that businesses like 3Eye Technologies not only thrive here but also care deeply about the community they call home. The future of Battle Creek and the growth of our community are interwoven with the success of our businesses,” remarked Kara Beer, President and CEO of Battle Creek Chamber of Commerce. “By nurturing and supporting local talent, we not only drive economic growth in Battle Creek, but also foster a thriving ecosystem that inspires creativity, innovation, and opportunity.”

For more information about the Oculus Fund and to access the application form, please visit: https://www.3eyetech.com/oculus-fund/

About 3Eye Technologies

3Eye is a value-added-distributor of innovative mobile computing, cybersecurity, cloud technologies and world-class services. Founded in 2010, we have grown to more than 3,000 resell partners, integrators, managed service providers and managed security service providers.

Oculus Fund - Together We Grow