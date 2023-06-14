Radonova and HomeBuyer's Preferred Provide Radon Test Kits at Local Blood Drive

Radonova and HomeBuyer's Preferred Provided Radon Test Kits during Blood Drive

Radonova and HomeBuyer's Preferred participated in the Village of Lombard's Summer Blood Drive by giving out free radon kits to blood donors.

LOMBARD, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- In honor of World Blood Donor Day, Radonova, Inc. and their HomeBuyer’s Preferred division teamed up with the Village of Lombard, Illinois for the Summer Blood Drive on Tuesday, June 13. Blood donors were offered free radon test kits along with educational information about the risks of radon and how to test for radon in their homes.World Blood Donor Day is an annual event designated by the World Health Assembly and is an initiative of the World Health Organization (WHO). Reports from Versiti - Blood Center of Illinois confirm that 51 units of blood were collected at this blood drive which can save up to 198 lives. “Blood donors are saving lives. Testing your home for radon to find out if levels are high can also save lives and so we really appreciate this collaboration with Lombard,” says Joseph Gould, Digital Sales Representative for Radonova, Inc.Radon is the #1 cause of lung cancer in nonsmokers and the #2 cause of lung cancer nationwide, according to the EPA . It is responsible for almost 1,500 lung cancer cases in Illinois each year, according to the American Association of Radon Scientists and Technologists' Illinois Radon Report Card . Approximately 43% of homes in Illinois have radon levels at or above the action limit of 4.0 pCi/L. Radon is an odorless and colorless gas that forms when uranium in the soil beneath a home decays and seeps into the home through cracks in the foundation, crawl spaces, and basements.Modern energy-efficient homes are especially susceptible because they are airtight and can trap more radon within the home. “This is a situation that we talked about with blood donors,” says Deontae Dodd-Hrobowski, Logistics and Operations Supervisor for HomeBuyer’s Preferred. “People can think their homes don’t have radon because the home is new, but that is not the case. That’s why it’s important to test – and then mitigate if radon levels are high.”About Radonova and HomeBuyer's Preferred Radonova is active in over 50 countries and has performed millions of radon measurements. HomeBuyer’s Preferred, a division of Radonova, is the leading provider of radon protection plans for the relocation industry.

How Many Detectors Are Needed to Measure Radon in a Home