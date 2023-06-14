Entourage Health Announces Results of 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entourage Health Corp. (TSX-V:ENTG) (OTCQX:ETRGF) (FSE:4WE) (“Entourage” or the “Company”), a Canadian producer and distributor of award-winning cannabis products, is pleased to announce that shareholders overwhelmingly approved all proposed resolutions at its annual general meeting of shareholders (“AGM”) held virtually in Toronto, Ontario on June 14, 2023.



All director nominees, as listed in the Management Proxy Circular dated May 8, 2023, were elected as directors of the Company, including George Scorsis, Gail Paech, Bruce Croxon, Luciano Cacioppo and Jason Alexander. With a combined average shareholder approval rating of 98%, all elected directors will serve on the Company’s board of directors (the “Board”) until the next AGM or until their successors are elected or appointed.

Additionally, the Company’s shareholders approved and re-appointed MNP LLP as Entourage’s auditor to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until its successor is duly appointed.

"Over the past year, Entourage has experienced an extraordinary transformation as we stabilized our business practices to align with the shifting cannabis landscape,” stated George Scorsis, Executive Chair and CEO of Entourage. “As we work towards fortifying our financial stability by tackling our debt position and optimizing our capital structure, we sincerely thank our directors for their invaluable contributions and support. Additionally, I want to thank our employees, partners and our shareholders for their unwavering trust and commitment to our success.”

About Entourage Health Corp.

Entourage Health Corp. is the publicly traded parent Company of Entourage Brands Corp., a licence holder producing and distributing cannabis products for both the medical and adult-use markets. The Company owns and operates a fully licensed 26,000 sq. ft. Aylmer, ON processing facility. With its Starseed Medicinal medical-centric brand, Entourage has expanded its multi-channeled distribution strategy. Starseed’s industry-first, exclusive partnership with LiUNA, the largest construction union in Canada, along with employers and union groups complements Entourage’s direct sales to medical patients. With the launch of Syndicate, Entourage now hosts another unique medical marketplace that offers patients a collective of Canadian micro-cultivators’ products, along with Entourage’s family of brands. Entourage’s elite adult-use product portfolio includes Color Cannabis and Saturday Cannabis – sold across eight provincial distribution agencies. It is the exclusive Canadian producer and distributor of award-winning U.S.-based wellness brand Mary’s Medicinals sold in both medical and adult-use channels. Under a collaboration with The Boston Beer Company subsidiary, Entourage is also the exclusive distributor of cannabis-infused beverages ‘TeaPot’ in Canada, which launched in summer 2022, starting in select provinces. In addition, Entourage also entered into an exclusive agreement with Irwin Naturals, a renowned nutraceutical and herbal supplement formulator of popular branded wellness products sold across North America. The new line of CBD soft gels is now available on Starseed’s medical platform.

Follow Entourage and its brands on LinkedIn

Twitter: Entourage , Color Cannabis , Saturday Cannabis , Starseed & Syndicate

Instagram: Entourage , Color Cannabis , Saturday Cannabis , Starseed , & Syndicate

For Investor & Media Enquiries:

Catherine Flaman

Senior Director, Communications & Corporate Affairs

416-910-0279

Catherine.flaman@entouragecorp.com

Forward Looking Information This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation which are based upon Entourage's current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs and views of future events. Forward-looking information can be identified using forward-looking terminology such as "expect", "likely", "may", "will", "should", "intend", "anticipate", "potential", "proposed", "estimate" and other similar words, including negative and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "would" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy.

The forward-looking information in this news release is based upon the expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions, and views of future events which management believes to be reasonable in the circumstances. Forward-looking information includes estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, targets, guidance, or other statements that are not statements of fact. Forward-looking information necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; the cannabis industry in Canada generally; the ability of Entourage to implement its business strategies; the COVID-19 pandemic; competition; crop failure; and other risks.

Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, Entourage does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Entourage to predict all such factors. When considering this forward-looking information, readers should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in Entourage’s disclosure documents filed with the applicable Canadian securities' regulatory authorities on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . The risk factors and other factors noted in the disclosure documents could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking information.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE



