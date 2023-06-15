Shaping a More Inclusive Future: Industry Connexion Leads the Way for Hispanic and Latino Professionals in Entertainment
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned event producer extraordinaire Roberto Barron announces the public launch of Industry Connexion, an informative platform and quarterly series featuring accomplished industry professionals as they reveal their journeys, insights and secrets to success. To mark the debut of this new business endeavor, the company will celebrate by hosting its Industry Connect 102 event from 5 p.m.-10 p.m. with a glamorous red carpet experience until 6:30 p.m. at The Los Angeles Film School on Tuesday, June 27.
Industry 102 is an extraordinary event meticulously crafted to recognize and elevate the contributions of Latinos within the vibrant tapestry of the entertainment industry. From an exciting red carpet to insightful panel discussions, Industry 102 creates a dynamic platform that not only showcases the remarkable achievements of Latinos, but also paves the way for a more inclusive and diverse entertainment landscape. In connection with The Los Angeles Film School's 4th Annual Spotlight Award Week, this incredible event serves as a catalyst, inspiring individuals to become advocates for diversity and fostering a genuine passion for representation.
“By embracing the power of collaboration and shared vision, we encourage the embrace of unique voices and the celebration of inclusivity that contributes to the transformative journey of the entertainment industry,” says Founder Roberto Barron. “It is imperative that we unite in our pursuit of a more diverse, equitable, and vibrant creative landscape. Together, we can shape an industry that truly reflects the richness and diversity of our society.”
The distinguished event lineup includes the charismatic host, Letty Peniche, a beloved radio personality from Power 106. Joining her are esteemed actor Emilio Rivera, known for his unforgettable roles in Hulu/Disney+’s "Flamin’ Hot" as well as FX's "Sons of Anarchy" and "Mayans MC;” multi-talented actor/producer Julio Macias, recognized for his outstanding performances in Netflix’s "On My Block" and "Selena: The Series;” actor/recording artist Anthony Bless, celebrated for his work in Tyler Perry's BET+ series "Ruthless" and USA Network's "Shooter"; dynamic actor Diego Tinoco, renowned for his appearances in the Netflix series "On My Block" and the upcoming "Knights of the Zodiac" movie; and accomplished professional boxer Jose Encarnacion Zepeda, among other notable personalities. A distinguished audience of brilliant music artists, celebrated actors, influential members of the media, visionary executives and inspiring influencers creates a wonderful opportunity for students and aspiring professionals to gain first-hand exposure.
Under Barron's visionary leadership, Industry Connexion embarks on an exciting journey as a company dedicated to delivering cutting-edge experiences. With an impressive track record of collaborations with renowned artists such as Elton John, Will Smith, Lil Wayne, and Ozuna, Barron is the driving force behind Industry Connexion's mission to provide unparalleled access to trailblazing industry icons, offering consecutive events that peel back the curtain on the inner workings of the entertainment world while prioritizing diversity.
Industry Connect 102 is made possible by sponsors including Sony, Jarritos, Calily Flower House, The Los Angeles Film School, Sprayground, Tequila 13, and Marketing with Heart, LLC. For more information about Industry Connexion, please visit www.therobertobarron.com and connect on social media @therobertobarron and @industryconnexion.
ABOUT INDUSTRY CONNEXION:
Industry Connexion is a dynamic quarterly series that offers an immersive experience into the world of entertainment. With a focus on diversity and inclusion, this event brings together top industry professionals to share their personal journeys, insights, and strategies for success. Designed for students and professionals alike, Industry Connexion serves as an informative platform to foster dialogue and inspire the next generation of creative minds. Our mission is to shape a more inclusive and representative industry, where diverse voices are celebrated and embraced.
