Government to hold opinion-gathering sessions on plan for appropriate economic diversification

MACAU, June 14 - The Government will from Thursday (15 June) hold several sessions dedicated to garnering opinions on a first proposal of the “Development Plan for Appropriate Economic Diversification of the Macao Special Administrative Region (2024-2028)”.

The Government complied a first proposal of the Development Plan with the aim of supporting further appropriate economic diversification and sustainable development of Macao, ensuring Macao’s long-term stability and prosperity, and taking advantage of Macao’s specific advantages, and the opportunities presented to the city in relation to national development. The proposal closely aligns with Macao’s strategic positioning as “One Centre, One Platform, One Base”, and takes into account the city’s Second Five-Year Development Plan, and Macao’s “1+4” strategy for appropriate economic diversification.

The Development Plan proposal sets a detailed path for, respectively, tourism and integrated leisure business; traditional Chinese medicine and the “Big Health” industry; modern financial services; high and new technology, the conversion and enhancement of traditional industries; and for the convention and exhibition, sports, commercial and trade industries.

The proposal outlines firm plans for the development of each activity, including major tasks and key projects for the next five years. It aims to provide guidance on social investment and the development of individuals, in relation to the future of those economic sectors.

The Government is dedicating Thursday’s inaugural opinion-gathering session to traditional Chinese medicine and Big Health. There will be further sessions on, respectively, tourism and integrated leisure business, modern financial services, high and new technology, conversion and enhancement of traditional industries, and on the convention and exhibition, sports, commercial and trade industries.

The sessions are open to: Macao deputies to the National People’s Congress (NPC) and Macao members of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC); members of the Executive Council; members of the Legislative Assembly, people involved in sectors covered by the plan, experts, and scholars.

The Government will review its initial proposal after collecting opinions during the dedicated sessions. There will then be a consultation process to hear views from members of the public, before publication of the final version of the Development Plan for Appropriate Economic Diversification of the Macao Special Administrative Region (2024-2028).