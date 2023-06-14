Young Hip-Hop Sensation, Christine Marie To Celebrate 11th Birthday With New Music and Back-to-Back Live Performances

Down Here

People typically do what music lyrics tells them to do, good or bad. I’m the next generation of HipHop so it’s important for me to set an example for my listeners because 'I am the Future of HipHop'.” — Christine Marie

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The remarkable young rapper and songstress, Christine Marie announced on June 14th she would celebrate her 11th birthday, July 21 with her debut of I’m The Future Of Hip-Hop and a series of live performances and music releases. Gearing for a fun-filled summer of music and back-to-back performances, Christine Marie shared she is dedicating her summer concert series to her grandparents, who are currently battling cancer.

Setting her stage for a meteoric rise, Christine Marie, who has been seen featured alongside Relm Diggie on the "Here We Go Again" (Remix) ( O.M.V) featuring Sean Kingston, Bizzy Bone, Twista Fedarro is set to perform at the Soul Feast at Samuel Stadium in San Bernardino on June 18. Continuing her streak of electrifying appearances, Christine Marie will deliver three unforgettable performances during the the Juneteenth Festival at California State San Bernardino on June 19.

There she will be opening for the renowned Nick Cannon's Wild 'n Out Comedy Show. The audience can expect to be awed as she showcases her unrivaled singing, rapping, and dancing skills. Christine Marie will also premiere the captivating music video for her infectious track "Trippin In My DMs" on June 16 and is a follow-up single to “Down Here,” produced by Grammy-nominated producer, Master Green of Moreno Valley, Calif.

Releasing back-to-back tracks, Christine Marie will release a forth single, "I Still Matter" on June 18. This emotionally charged anthem serves as a beacon of hope and encouragement for individuals facing mental health challenges. In this song, Christine Marie gets personal and eloquently delivers a message of self-worth and resilience while shedding light on a vital topic that resonates with audiences of all ages.

The new music also follows Christine Marie’s “Beat Drop” and “Drugs Kill.”

