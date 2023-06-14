AMMO, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results
/EIN News/ -- SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMMO, Inc. (Nasdaq: POWW, POWWP) (“AMMO” or the “Company”), the owner of GunBroker.com, the largest online marketplace serving the firearms and shooting sports industries, and a leading vertically integrated producer of high-performance ammunition and components, today reported results for its Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023, ended March 31, 2023.
Fiscal Year 2023 Overview
|●
|Net Revenues of $191.4 million, a 20.3% decrease.
|●
|Gross profit margin of approximately 28.9%.
|●
|Adjusted EBITDA of $26.4 million, compared to $60.8 million.
|●
|Net loss of ($4.6) million, compared to net income of $33.2 million.
|●
|Diluted EPS of ($0.07), compared to $0.27.
|●
|Adjusted EPS of $0.16, compared to $0.46.
GunBroker.com “Marketplace” Metrics – Fiscal Year 2023
|●
|Marketplace revenue of approximately $63.1 million.
|●
|New user growth averaged 38,000 per month.
|●
|Average take rate increased to 5.6% compared to 5.1% in fiscal 2022.
Fourth Quarter 2023 Overview
|●
|Net Revenues decreased 37.7% to $43.7 million.
|●
|Gross profit margin of approximately 27.3%.
|●
|Adjusted EBITDA of $3.8 million compared to $10.7 million.
|●
|Net loss of ($2.9) million, compared to net income of $0.5 million.
|●
|Diluted EPS of ($0.03), compared to $0.00.
|●
|Adjusted EPS of $0.03, compared to $0.07.
GunBroker.com “Marketplace” Metrics – Fourth Quarter 2023
|●
|Marketplace revenue of approximately $16.7 million.
|●
|New user growth averaged 40,000 per month.
|●
|Average take rate increased to 6.0% compared to 5.4% in fiscal 2022.
Fred Wagenhals, AMMO’s Chairman & CEO, commented that “[w]e believe the increase in production capacity at our state-of-the-art Wisconsin plant, coupled with the continuing enhancement rollout to the GunBroker.com Marketplace site, has positioned our Company to effectively navigate current market-wide headwinds resulting from the current inflationary and recessionary drivers impacting the consumer.
“We are primed to take hold of these opportunities. The addition of our newest executive management team member, Jared Smith, President & COO, supports the high level of confidence I have in AMMO’s future. Jared’s experience, the wealth of his relationships, intellect and drive are all valuable assets for our organization as we chart our path forward to a bright future through the balance of this fiscal year and beyond,” Mr. Wagenhals concluded.
Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Results
We ended the Fiscal 2023 with cash generated from operations of approximately $35.6M and a cash balance of $39.1M. We were able to reduce our total inventories by $12.8M in our fourth fiscal quarter as we shifted our direction to a leaner operating model focusing on higher margin classes of ammunition and increased brass sales, which also afford us higher margins. Additionally, we continue to push forward on the improvements to our Marketplace, GunBroker.com, and expect the payment suite and cart platform to launch in the first half of our 2024 fiscal year, which should drive growth and profitability to the site.
We ended our fourth quarter with total revenues of approximately $43.7M in comparison to approximately $70.1M in the prior year quarter - this was a decrease of 37.7% from the prior year quarter. For the fiscal year, total revenues were $191.4M, decreasing 20.3% from the prior year. The decrease in revenue was mainly attributable to our ammunition segment and the inflationary impacts that are currently affecting the market. These market conditions also impacted the revenue of our Marketplace segment effecting a 7% decrease from the prior year quarter and a 2% decrease from the prior year in total. However, operating performance of our Marketplace, GunBroker.com still remained strong and although our top line revenues were slightly impacted, our margins are still comparable to historical performance.
Our cost of revenues was approximately $31.8M for the quarter compared to $49M in the comparable prior year quarter. Cost of revenues for the full fiscal year was $136M compared to $151.5M in the prior year. This decrease was related to reduced sales volume and increased commodity costs. Accordingly, this resulted in a gross margin of $11.9M compared to $21.1M in the prior year quarter and $55.4M for the year compared to $88.8 in the prior fiscal year. As our sales volume fell in the reported period, our transition to more profitable sales activity is currently in effect for first quarter of our 2024 fiscal year by shifting our focus to more sales of our premium brass and large caliber ammunition rounds, all of which drive improved margin.
Our balance sheet remains strong with our total current liabilities decreasing by 29% since our previous year end and our total current assets virtually unchanged, but our cash position increased $15.8M since the prior fiscal year or 68%.
For the quarter, we recorded adjusted EBITDA of approximately $3.8M, compared to prior year quarter adjusted EBITDA of $10.7M. For our fiscal year, our adjusted EBITDA was $26.4M compared to $60.8M in the prior fiscal year.
This resulted in a loss per share of $0.04 for the quarter or Adjusted Net Income per Share of $0.03 in comparison to a net income per share of $0.00 in the prior year quarter or Adjusted Net Income per Share of $0.07. For our fiscal year, a loss per share of $0.07 or Adjusted Net Income per Share of $0.16 in comparison to Net Income per share of $0.27 or Adjusted Net Income per Share of $0.46 in the prior year.
Conference Call
Management will host a conference call to discuss the Company’s Fourth Quarter and FY 2023 results at 5:00 p.m. ET today, June 14th, 2023.
Investors interested in participating in the live conference call or audio-only webcast, may join by dialing 1-866-777-2509 (domestic), 1-412-317-5413 (international), or via webcast at
https://dpregister.com/sreg/10179241/f9865bf53b.
Please join at least 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start and follow the operator’s instructions. When requested, please ask for “AMMO, Inc. Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Conference Call.”
About AMMO, Inc.
With its corporate offices headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, AMMO designs and manufactures products for a variety of aptitudes, including law enforcement, military, sport shooting and self-defense. The Company was founded in 2016 with a vision to change, innovate and invigorate the complacent munitions industry. AMMO promotes branded munitions as well as its patented STREAK™ Visual Ammunition, /stelTH/™ subsonic munitions, and specialty rounds for military use via government programs. For more information, please visit: www.ammo-inc.com.
About GunBroker.com
GunBroker.com is the largest online marketplace dedicated to firearms, hunting, shooting and related products. Aside from merchandise bearing its logo, GunBroker.com currently sells none of the items listed on its website. Third-party sellers list items on the site and Federal and state laws govern the sale of firearms and other restricted items. Ownership policies and regulations are followed using licensed firearms dealers as transfer agents. Launched in 1999, GunBroker.com is an informative, secure and safe way to buy and sell firearms, ammunition, air guns, archery equipment, knives and swords, firearms accessories and hunting/shooting gear online. GunBroker.com promotes responsible ownership of guns and firearms. For more information, please visit: www.gunbroker.com.
Forward Looking Statements
This document contains certain “forward-looking statements”. All statements other than statements of historical fact are “forward-looking statements” for purposes of federal and state securities laws, including, but not limited to, any projections of earnings, revenue or other financial items; any statements of the plans, strategies, goals and objectives of management for future operations; any statements concerning proposed new products and services or developments thereof; any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance; any statements or belief; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing.
Forward looking statements may include the words “may,” “could,” “estimate,” “intend,” “continue,” “believe,” “expect” or “anticipate” or other similar words, or the negative thereof. These forward-looking statements present our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this report. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the dates on which they are made. We do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the dates they are made. You should, however, consult further disclosures and risk factors we include in Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Reports filed on Form 8-K.
Investor Contact:
CoreIR
Phone: (212) 655-0924
Source: AMMO, Inc.
AMMO, Inc.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|March 31, 2023
|March 31, 2022
|ASSETS
|Current Assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|39,134,027
|$
|23,281,475
|Accounts receivable, net
|29,346,380
|43,955,084
|Due from related parties
|-
|15,000
|Inventories
|54,344,819
|59,016,152
|Prepaid expenses
|5,126,667
|3,423,925
|Current portion of restricted cash
|500,000
|-
|Total Current Assets
|128,451,893
|129,691,636
|Property and Equipment, net
|55,963,255
|37,637,806
|Other Assets:
|Deposits
|7,028,947
|11,360,322
|Patents, net
|5,032,754
|5,526,218
|Other intangible assets, net
|123,726,810
|136,300,387
|Goodwill
|90,870,094
|90,870,094
|Right of use assets - operating leases
|1,261,634
|2,791,850
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|412,335,387
|$
|414,178,313
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|Current Liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|18,079,397
|$
|26,817,083
|Factoring liability
|-
|485,671
|Accrued liabilities
|4,353,354
|6,178,814
|Inventory credit facility
|-
|825,675
|Current portion of operating lease liability
|470,734
|831,429
|Current portion of note payable related party
|180,850
|684,639
|Current portion of construction note payable
|260,429
|-
|Insurance premium note payable
|2,118,635
|-
|Total Current Liabilities
|25,463,399
|35,823,311
|Long-term Liabilities:
|Contingent consideration payable
|140,378
|204,142
|Notes payable related party, net of current portion
|-
|181,132
|Construction note payable, net of unamortized issuance costs
|10,922,443
|38,330
|Operating lease liability, net of current portion
|903,490
|2,091,351
|Deferred income tax liability
|2,309,592
|1,536,481
|Total Liabilities
|39,739,302
|39,874,747
|Shareholders’ Equity:
|Series A cumulative perpetual preferred Stock 8.75%, ($25.00 per share, $0.001 par value) 1,400,000 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022, respectively
|1,400
|1,400
|Common stock, $0.001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized 118,562,806 and 116,485,747 shares issued and 118,294,478 and 116,485,747 outstanding at March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022, respectively
|118,294
|116,487
|Additional paid-in capital
|391,940,374
|385,426,431
|Accumulated deficit
|(18,941,825
|)
|(11,240,752
|)
|Treasury Stock
|(522,158
|)
|-
|Total Shareholders’ Equity
|372,596,085
|374,303,566
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|$
|412,335,387
|$
|414,178,313
AMMO, Inc.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
|
For the Three Months Ended
March 31,
|
For the Years Ended
March 31,
|2023
|2022
|2023
|2022
|Net Revenues
|Ammunition sales
|$
|23,508,227
|$
|48,829,370
|$
|114,116,044
|$
|161,459,025
|Marketplace revenue
|16,662,831
|17,962,465
|63,149,673
|64,608,516
|Casing sales
|3,512,664
|3,309,728
|14,174,084
|14,201,625
|43,683,722
|70,101,563
|191,439,801
|240,269,166
|Cost of Revenues
|31,773,675
|49,047,882
|136,031,204
|151,505,657
|Gross Profit
|11,910,047
|21,053,681
|55,408,597
|88,763,509
|Operating Expenses
|Selling and marketing
|742,326
|3,083,399
|4,729,540
|7,310,216
|Corporate general and administrative
|7,059,882
|6,010,056
|24,980,079
|16,986,344
|Employee salaries and related expenses
|4,264,701
|5,672,363
|15,679,135
|13,615,439
|Depreciation and amortization expense
|3,328,010
|3,657,154
|13,278,762
|13,702,148
|Total operating expenses
|15,394,919
|18,422,972
|58,667,516
|51,614,147
|Income/(Loss) from Operations
|(3,484,872
|)
|2,630,709
|(3,258,919
|)
|37,149,362
|Other Expenses
|Other income/(expense)
|(3,012
|)
|52
|25,181
|21,840
|Interest expense
|(93,871
|)
|(169,393
|)
|(632,062
|)
|(637,797
|)
|Total other expense
|(96,883
|)
|(169,341
|)
|(606,881
|)
|(615,957
|)
|Income/(Loss) before Income Taxes
|(3,581,755
|)
|2,461,368
|(3,865,800
|)
|36,533,405
|Provision for Income Taxes
|(639,189
|)
|1,933,971
|730,238
|3,285,969
|Net Income/(Loss)
|(2,942,566
|)
|527,397
|(4,596,038
|)
|33,247,436
|Preferred Stock Dividend
|(765,625
|)
|(765,683
|)
|(3,105,034
|)
|(2,668,649
|)
|Net Income/(Loss) Attributable to Common Stock Shareholders
|$
|(3,708,191
|)
|$
|(238,286
|)
|$
|(7,701,072
|)
|$
|30,578,787
|Net Income/(Loss) per share
|Basic
|$
|(0.03
|)
|$
|(0.01
|)
|$
|(0.07
|)
|$
|0.27
|Diluted
|$
|(0.03
|)
|$
|0.00
|$
|(0.07
|)
|$
|0.27
|Weighted average number of shares outstanding
|Basic
|117,874,162
|115,507,063
|117,177,885
|112,328,680
|Diluted
|117,874,162
|117,174,098
|117,177,885
|114,189,720
AMMO, Inc.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW
|2023
|2022
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net Income/(Loss)
|(4,596,038
|)
|33,247,436
|Adjustments to reconcile Net Loss to Net Cash provided by (used in) operations:
|Depreciation and amortization
|17,519,949
|17,339,093
|Debt discount amortization
|83,253
|38,330
|Employee stock awards
|5,807,779
|5,759,000
|Stock grants
|179,094
|252,488
|Stock for services
|-
|4,200
|Contingent consideration payable fair value
|(63,764
|)
|(385,750
|)
|Allowance for doubtful accounts
|191,299
|2,748,250
|(Gain)/loss on disposal of assets
|-
|(12,044
|)
|Reduction in right of use asset
|629,140
|720,491
|Warrant issued for services
|213,819
|718,045
|Deferred income taxes
|773,111
|1,536,481
|Stock issued in lieu of cash payments
|-
|-
|Interest on convertible promissory notes
|-
|-
|Paycheck protection program note forgiveness
|-
|-
|Loss on Jagemann Munition Components
|-
|-
|Stock and warrants for note conversion
|-
|-
|Changes in Current Assets and Liabilities
|Accounts receivable
|14,417,405
|(20,707,052
|)
|Due to (from) related parties
|15,000
|657
|Inventories
|4,671,333
|(43,149,234
|)
|Prepaid expenses
|2,763,855
|1,996,287
|Deposits
|4,306,375
|(8,826,504
|)
|Accounts payable
|(8,737,686
|)
|9,930,191
|Accrued liabilities
|(1,947,078
|)
|2,374,686
|Operating lease liability
|(647,480
|)
|(732,468
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|35,556,366
|2,852,583
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Gemini acquisition
|-
|(50,517,840
|)
|Purchase of equipment
|(12,541,325
|)
|(19,218,982
|)
|Proceeds from disposal of assets
|-
|59,800
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(12,541,325
|)
|(69,677,022
|)
|Cash flow from financing activities:
|Payments on inventory facility, net
|(825,675
|)
|(265,422
|)
|Proceeds from factoring liability
|57,300,000
|121,488,045
|Payments on factoring liability
|(57,785,671
|)
|(122,844,562
|)
|Payments on assumed debt from Gemini
|-
|(50,000,000
|)
|Payments on note payable - related party
|(684,921
|)
|(625,147
|)
|Payments on insurance premium note payment
|(2,134,143
|)
|(2,208,369
|)
|Proceeds from construction note payable
|1,000,000
|-
|Payments on construction note payable
|(150,743
|)
|-
|Payments on note payable
|-
|(4,000,000
|)
|Sale of preferred stock
|-
|35,000,000
|Common stock issued for exercised warrants
|101,506
|943,907
|Common stock issuance costs
|-
|(3,199,922
|)
|Preferred stock dividends paid
|(2,960,416
|)
|(2,524,087
|)
|Common stock repurchase plan
|(522,426
|)
|-
|Sale of common stock
|-
|-
|Proceeds from paycheck protection program notes
|-
|-
|Proceeds from note payable related party issued
|-
|-
|Proceeds from note payable
|-
|-
|Proceeds from convertible promissory notes
|-
|-
|Payments on common stock repurchase and cancellation
|-
|-
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(6,662,489
|)
|(28,235,557
|)
|Net increase/(decrease) in cash
|16,352,552
|(95,059,996
|)
|Cash, beginning of period
|23,281,475
|118,341,471
|Cash and restricted cash, end of period
|$
|39,634,027
|$
|23,281,475
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
We analyze operational and financial data to evaluate our business, allocate our resources, and assess our performance. In addition to total net sales, net loss, and other results under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”), the following information includes key operating metrics and non-GAAP financial measures we use to evaluate our business. We believe these measures are useful for period-to-period comparisons of the Company. We have included these non-GAAP financial measures in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q because they are key measures we use to evaluate our operational performance, produce future strategies for our operations, and make strategic decisions, including those relating to operating expenses and the allocation of our resources. Accordingly, we believe these measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management and board of directors.
Reconciliation of GAAP net income to Adjusted EBITDA
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Year Ended
|31-Mar-23
|31-Mar-22
|31-Mar -23
|31-Mar -22
|Reconciliation of GAAP net income to Adjusted EBITDA
|Net Income (Loss)
|$
|(2,942,566
|)
|$
|527,397
|$
|(4,596,038
|)
|$
|33,247,436
|Provision for Income Taxes
|(639,189
|)
|1,933,971
|730,238
|3,285,969
|Depreciation and amortization
|4,568,977
|4,560,990
|17,519,949
|17,339,093
|Interest expense, net
|93,871
|169,393
|632,062
|637,797
|Employee stock awards
|1,349,806
|2,860,750
|5,807,779
|5,759,000
|Stock grants
|43,750
|55,378
|179,094
|252,488
|Stock for services
|-
|-
|-
|4,200
|Warrants issued for services
|106,910
|572,537
|213,819
|718,045
|Other expenses, net
|3,012
|(52
|)
|(25,181
|)
|(21,840
|)
|Contingent consideration fair value
|(18,192
|)
|(22,997
|)
|(63,764
|)
|(385,750
|)
|Proxy contest fees(1)
|-
|-
|4,724,385
|-
|Other nonrecurring expenses(2)
|1,248,865
|-
|1,248,865
|-
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|3,815,244
|$
|10,657,367
|$
|26,371,208
|$
|60,836,438
|(1
|)
|Includes proxy contention fees of $910,000 for Employee Stock Awards issued as a result of the Settlement Agreement as discussed in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.
|(2
|)
|Other nonrecurring expenses consist of professional and legal fees that are nonrecurring in nature.
|For the Three Months Ended
|31-Mar-23
|31-Mar-22
|Reconciliation of GAAP net income to Fully Diluted EPS
|Net Income (Loss)
|$
|(2,942,566
|)
|$
|(0.02
|)
|$
|527,397
|$
|0.01
|Depreciation and amortization
|4,568,977
|0.04
|4,560,990
|0.04
|Interest expense, net
|93,871
|-
|169,393
|-
|Employee stock awards
|1,349,806
|0.01
|2,860,750
|0.02
|Stock grants
|43,750
|-
|55,378
|-
|Stock for services
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Warrants issued for services
|106,910
|-
|572,537
|0.01
|Contingent consideration fair value
|(18,192
|)
|-
|(22,997
|)
|-
|Proxy contest costs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Nonrecurring expenses
|1,248,865
|0.01
|-
|0.04
|Tax effect(1)
|(1,566,604
|)
|(0.01
|)
|(1,253,551
|)
|(0.01
|)
|Adjusted Net Income
|$
|3,202,556
|$
|0.03
|$
|8,723,448
|$
|0.07
|(1
|)
|Tax effects are estimated by applying the statutory rate to each applicable Non-GAAP adjustment.
|For the Years Ended
|31-Mar-23
|31-Mar-22
|Reconciliation of GAAP net income to Fully Diluted EPS
|Net Income (Loss)
|$
|(4,596,038
|)
|$
|(0.04
|)
|$
|33,247,436
|$
|0.29
|Depreciation and amortization
|17,519,949
|0.15
|17,339,093
|0.15
|Interest expense, net
|632,062
|0.01
|637,797
|-
|Employee stock awards
|5,807,779
|0.05
|5,759,000
|0.05
|Stock grants
|179,094
|252,488
|-
|Stock for services
|-
|-
|4,200
|-
|Warrants issued for services
|213,819
|-
|718,045
|0.01
|Contingent consideration fair value
|(63,764
|)
|(385,750
|)
|-
|Proxy contest costs
|4,724,385
|0.04
|-
|-
|Nonrecurring expenses
|1,248,865
|0.01
|-
|-
|Tax effect(1)
|(6,393,194
|)
|(0.06
|)
|(4,763,876
|)
|(0.04
|)
|Adjusted Net Income
|$
|19,272,957
|$
|0.16
|$
|52,808,433
|$
|0.46
|(1
|)
|Tax effects are estimated by applying the statutory rate to each applicable Non-GAAP adjustment.
|
For the Three Months Ended
March 31,
|
For the Years Ended
March 31,
|2023
|2022
|2023
|2022
|Weighted average number of shares outstanding
|Basic
|117,874,162
|115,507,063
|117,177,885
|112,328,680
|Diluted
|117,874,162
|117,174,098
|117,177,885
|114,189,720