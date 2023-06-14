RFP Released for New Addictions Treatment Services at Former Drumming Hill Youth Centre

CANADA, June 14 - Released on June 14, 2023

The Government of Saskatchewan is building on its commitment to repurpose the former Drumming Hill Youth Centre by expanding addiction treatment services.

The Ministry of Health, in partnership with the Saskatchewan Health Authority, has issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) to find an operator for addiction treatment services at the facility in North Battleford.

The successful proponent would provide withdrawal management and inpatient addiction treatment for adults.

"This RFP is another step toward our commitment to add at least 150 more addiction treatment spaces across Saskatchewan," Mental Health and Addictions, Seniors and Rural and Remote Health Minister Everett Hindley said. "Repurposing the Drumming Hill facility will improve access to addiction treatment services for residents in the Battlefords area and across Saskatchewan."

The Ministry of Health currently funds 547 pre-treatment, withdrawal management, intensive outpatient, inpatient treatment and post-treatment spaces across the province operated by the Saskatchewan Health Authority and third parties.

The RFP outlines details relating to criteria, process, timelines and other relevant information and can be found at www.SaskTenders.ca.

Interested proponents will be encouraged to attend an in-person information session and site tour of the Drumming Hill facility on June 28, 2023.

The submission deadline for the RFP is July 26, 2023.

