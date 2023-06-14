Governments Invest $18 Million for Diagnostic Services For Animals

CANADA, June 14 - Released on June 14, 2023

Today, the Governments of Canada and Saskatchewan announced $18 million to support Prairie Diagnostic Services in Saskatchewan over the next five years under the Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership (Sustainable CAP). This investment supports the organization and the work they provide in disease diagnosis, surveillance, research and supporting animal health and welfare.

“Understanding and containing disease outbreaks is key to safeguarding producers’ animals and maintaining the international reputation of our agricultural industry,” said Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food. “With their focus on prevention, health monitoring and surveillance, Prairie Diagnostic Services has an important role to play in our industry.”

"Prairie Diagnostic Services plays a critical role in the sustainability of our agriculture industry," Saskatchewan Agriculture Minister David Marit said. "Their work is instrumental in protecting animals, ensuring the safety of the food supply and supporting the resiliency of Saskatchewan agriculture."

Prairie Diagnostic Services is a veterinary diagnostic laboratory located in Saskatchewan. It is a not-for-profit organization that provides comprehensive diagnostic services for animals, primarily focusing on livestock, poultry, wildlife and companion animals. They work in collaboration with governments and stakeholders to support animal health, disease surveillance and research in the province. Their collaborative approach supports the development of new diagnostic tools, vaccines and treatment strategies that strengthen the integrity of the collective management and response to animal health and welfare needs.

"The government's continued support for Prairie Diagnostic Services demonstrates its commitment to livestock health," Prairie Diagnostic Services CEO Yanyun Huang said. "The livestock sector plays a vital role in Saskatchewan's economy and the work we undertake at Prairie Diagnostic Services serves as a safeguard for the health of our livestock, thereby benefiting the economy of Saskatchewan."

Sustainable CAP will provide $3.6 million per year with a total of $18 million over five years to Prairie Diagnostic Services. This is a $400,000 increase from the funding provided under the Canadian Agricultural Partnership.

Sustainable CAP is a five-year, $3.5 billion investment by Canada's federal, provincial and territorial governments that supports Canada's agri-food and agri-products sectors. This includes $1 billion in federal programs and activities and a $2.5 billion commitment that is cost-shared 60 per cent federally and 40 per cent provincially/territorially for programs that are designed and delivered by provinces and territories.

