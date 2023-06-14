- Moab City receives $7.9 million for street improvement project

Salt Lake City (June 12, 2023) – The Permanent Community Impact Board (CIB) has granted a $4,731,000 grant and a $4,208,000 low-interest loan to support an extensive street improvement project in Moab City. This initiative encompasses engineering, design, survey, and permitting for the reconstruction of Kane Creek Boulevard.

"Safe streets are fundamental to the prosperity and well-being of our rural communities," said Bruce Adams, board member and San Juan County Commissioner. "The loans and grants approved by the Permanent Community Impact Board underscore our unwavering commitment to enhancing the infrastructure and livability of our communities."

The Permanent Community Impact Board awards grants and low-interest loans to cities, towns, and counties from funds directed to the CIB from mining and oil and gas extraction on federal land. Projects funded by the Permanent Community Impact Board benefit rural Utah by creating safer, more livable communities. The Utah Housing and Community Development Division manages the fund, which is part of the Department of Workforce Services. For more information, visit housing.utah.gov.

