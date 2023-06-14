Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,486 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 459,250 in the last 365 days.

- St. George receives $10 million for a new parking structure to support the proposed new city hall

Salt Lake City (June 12, 2023) – The Permanent Community Impact Board (CIB) approved a $10,000,000 low-interest loan for a vertical multi-level parking structure for St. George.

"This parking structure will not only complement the upcoming construction of the new city hall," expressed Jerry Taylor, board member and Garfield County Commissioner, "but also exemplify the commitment of the Permanent Community Impact Board to empowering Utah communities by offering grants and low-interest loans. We take great pride in fostering the development of enduring spaces that will cater to the needs of generations to come."

The Permanent Community Impact Board awards grants and low-interest loans to cities, towns, and counties from funds directed to the CIB from mining and oil and gas extraction on federal land. Projects funded by the Permanent Community Impact Board benefit rural Utah by creating safer, more livable communities. The Utah Housing and Community Development Division manages the fund, which is part of the Department of Workforce Services. For more information, visit housing.utah.gov.

###

You just read:

- St. George receives $10 million for a new parking structure to support the proposed new city hall

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more