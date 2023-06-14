- Town of Leamington receives $2.7 million for culinary water improvements

Salt Lake City (June 12, 2023) – The Permanent Community Impact Board (CIB) approved a $2,000,000 grant and a $750,000 low-interest loan for culinary water system improvements for the Town of Leamington. At the June 1, 2023, CIB meeting, the board also approved funding for the following projects:

The Town of Leamington has been awarded a $450,000 grant to support the structural remodel of their existing town hall building.

The Austin Community Special Service District has received a $1,000,000 grant for culinary water improvements.

A grant of $1,400,000 has been secured for the Town of Koosharem to facilitate the construction of a new community center.

The Town of Marysvale has been granted $1,580,000 for the establishment of a new fire station.

“Culinary water systems are essential for the vitality and sustainable development of our communities,”emphasized Scott Bartholomew, board member and Sanpete County Commissioner. “The grants and low-interest loans approved by the Permanent Community Impact Board exemplify our commitment to fostering growth and enhancing the well-being of Utahns.”

The Permanent Community Impact Board awards grants and low-interest loans to cities, towns, and counties from funds directed to the CIB from mining and oil and gas extraction on federal land. Projects funded by the Permanent Community Impact Board benefit rural Utah by creating safer, more livable communities. The Utah Housing and Community Development Division manages the fund, which is part of the Department of Workforce Services. For more information, visit housing.utah.gov.

