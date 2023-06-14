PSB Holdings, Inc. Named a Top Community Bank for 14 Consecutive Years

/EIN News/ -- WAUSAU, Wis., June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PSB Holdings, Inc., the parent company of Peoples State Bank, Wausau, Wisconsin, announced that for the 14th consecutive year, it has ranked among the nation’s “Top 200 Community Banks.” American Banker Magazine lists PSB Holdings, Inc. as the 123rd top-performing bank in the nation. PSB Holdings, Inc. is ranked fourth among six Wisconsin banks eligible for consideration. American Banker Magazine released performance data and rankings in its June 2023 publication.



“Peoples recently celebrated 60 years of serving our customers by providing a strong financial foundation, and this continued recognition by American Banker Magazine affirms our approach,” said Scott Cattanach, president and CEO of Peoples State Bank. “Providing well thought out financial solutions for our customers supports their success and our communities while meeting the goals of our many shareholders.”

Community banks—like Peoples State Bank—are vested in improving the quality of life for their customers and employees in their communities. American Banker ranks the Top 200 Community Banks based on the three-year average return on equity. Of the six banks in Wisconsin included on the list, PSB Holdings, Inc. remains the only bank based in central Wisconsin.

For more information on PSB Holdings, Inc. operations and performance, visit the investor relations website at www.psbholdingsinc.com.

Peoples State Bank is a community bank headquartered in Wausau, Wisconsin, serving north, central, and southeast Wisconsin from ten full-service banking locations in Marathon, Milwaukee, Oneida, Vilas, and Waukesha Counties, as well as a commercial loan production office in Stevens Point, WI. Peoples provides financial services to business owners and individuals and investment and retirement planning services through Peoples Wealth Management, a division of Peoples. Peoples was founded in 1962 and has $1.3 billion in total assets. PSB Holdings, Inc., the parent company of Peoples State Bank, trades its common stock under the stock symbol PSBQ on the OTCQX Market. Peoples is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. More information about Peoples can be found at bankpeoples.com.

