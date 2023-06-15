Treehouse Naturals Expands with the Next Generation of Sustainable Plant-Based Milk
Pecanmilk in a Can is the Latest Innovation in the Growing Ready-to-Drink Beverage MarketATLANTA, GA, USA, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Treehouse Naturals, formerly Treehouse Milk – one of the first plant-based milk businesses in the Southeast – is expanding nationally with a line of canned pecanmilks.
Having achieved a cult following in the Atlanta market, Treehouse saw an opportunity to introduce the next generation of conscious, responsible plant-based milk to a national audience with their pecanmilk.
Their ready-to-drink Original and Chocolate Pecanmilks maintain the integrity of their original, simple, handmade recipes – with few additives, and sweetened with low-glycemic and natural sweeteners like honey and agave. As one of only two major manufacturers of pecanmilk in the nation, Treehouse Pecanmilk has more protein and fewer ingredients than the competition.
Pecans, the Supernut, are high in heart-healthy fats, and contain more antioxidants than any other nut. Grown naturally throughout the Southern U.S., they are the only major treenut native to North America. This makes pecans one of the most environmentally sustainable nuts (especially when compared to water-thirsty almonds) and among the best ingredients for plant-based milk.
“We produced a host of plant-based milks from scratch for many years – including oatmilk. Not only were pecans the only ingredient growing in our own backyards, but pecanmilk also emerged as our customers’ favorite,” said Bess Weyandt, founder & CEO.
“While we loved the nostalgic, reusable glass jars that we used to package our products in, as we looked at new ways to package, distribute, and meet demand, we found our answer in aluminum cans. As a business, it’s critical that we meet this moment of climate uncertainty with the most sustainable option out there. Plus, we’re bringing a whole new level of fun to plant-based drinks,” she added.
In addition to being a creamy and flavorful companion to coffee and tea, Treehouse’s pecanmilk makes for a healthful treat – as a post-workout drink, afternoon snack, or for kids – for those looking for a clean label, hydrating and tasty beverage.
Treehouse Naturals Pecanmilk can be found in independent retailers nationwide, including Pop Up Grocer in New York. The company plants a tree for every order placed on its website (www.treehousenaturals.com) and is in the process of evaluating its operations to achieve carbon neutrality.
Treehouse Milk (now Treehouse Naturals) was founded by Bess Weyandt and Kate Carter. They produced and sold a variety of handmade nutmilks through home delivery, at farmers markets, and in coffee shops and restaurants around Atlanta until 2020. Weyandt and Carter launched their business in 2015 in response to the lack of minimal-ingredient almond milks available at their local grocery stores.
