When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: June 14, 2023 FDA Publish Date: June 14, 2023 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Ice Cream/Frozen Dairy

Allergens Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared milk Company Name: Gelato Boy Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description Chocolate Chunk Ice Cream

Company Announcement

June 14th, 2023, Gelato Boy of Boulder, Colorado is recalling 728 cases / 5,824 units of Chocolate Chunk Gelato because it may contain undeclared MILK. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to MILK run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

Gelato Boy Chocolate Chunk was distributed nationwide and is sold at grocery stores, including but not limited to Sprouts Farmer’s Market, King Soopers / City Market, Whole Foods Market and others. The product can be found in the ice cream and novelties aisle.

The product is labeled “CHOCOLATE CHUNK GELATO” and comes in a 16 fl oz paper pint container with a lid. The affected Lot Code is 4043T2, with a Best By date of 04/25. The UPC is 853457008002.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated after a customer notified Gelato Boy that the pint did not have its normal appearance and that it “tasted like there’s dairy in it”. Gelato Boy immediately located a pint with the same lot code and brought it to a lab for testing. It was confirmed that the product containing MILK was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of MILK.

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Customers with a MILK allergy or sensitivity who have purchased the affected product are urged not to consume the product and dispose of it or return it to their place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact the company at 720-548-0416, or at spoon@gelatoboy.com from 8am-4:30pm MST, Monday-Friday.