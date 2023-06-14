Lignin Market Revenue to Cross USD 1.4 Bn by 2031 to Grow at a CAGR of 4.3% Exclusive Report by TMR

Rapid increase in demand for low-cost and renewable precursor for carbon fibers is anticipated to accelerate market development. Surge in usage of lignin and its derivatives in numerous applications in the automotive and the building & construction industries is bolstering market size.

/EIN News/ -- Wilmington, Delaware, United States, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global lignin market was valued at US$ 926.0 Mn in 2022 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2023 to 2031 to reach US$ 1.4 Bn by 2031.

Recent market trends indicate intense focus on reducing reliance on petroleum feedstock driving research in lignin-derived carbon fiber and carbon nanofiber. Ongoing research and development activities in several countries on lignin-derived biofuels is broadening market outlook. An instance is recent research initiatives for development of lignin aviation fuels.



Rise in utilization of lignocellulosic biomass in the production of high value compounds, especially bioethanol and acids, is anticipated to fuel market development in the near future. Considerable applications of lignin-derived fuels in biochar, resins, and plastics are likely to boost the market.

Surge in production of bio-oil by utilizing fast pyrolysis technology of lignin is ascribed to growing initiatives by governments to cater to burgeoning energy demands, since bio-oil is used in the production of value-added chemicals and fuels. Several other production methods are being utilized, such as supercritical fluid extraction, which is expected to offer promising avenues for companies in the global lignin market.

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 926.0 Mn Estimated Value US$ 1.4 Bn Growth Rate - CAGR 4.3% Forecast Period 2023 to 2031 No. of Pages 243 Pages Market Segmentation Purity, Application, Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies Covered Domsjö Fabriker AB, Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd., Tokyo Chemical Industry Co, Ltd., UPM-Kymmene Corporation, Borregaard AS, Domtar Corporation, Stora Enso, Sappi, Green Agrochem-Lignin, RYAM (Rayonier Advanced Materials)

Key Findings of Study

Extensive Utilization of Lignosulfonates in Multiple Applications: Extensive utilization of lignosulfonates as plasticizers or water reducers in order to improve the quality of cement is ascribed to their low cost. Producers of lignosulfonates are benefitting from constant improvements in rheological and physico-chemical properties. The lignosulfonates product segment is projected to account for a major lignin market share from 2023 to 2031. Significant utilization of lignosulfonates in the textile industry is also expected to bolster the segment. Considerable adoption of emulsifying agents in asphalt mix and oil-drilling fluids is driving usage of lignosulfonates.

Key Drivers

Surge in demand for low-carbon technologies in the construction sector is a key driver of the lignin market. Rapid adoption of environmentally-friendly and sustainable concrete additives is expected to propel the evolution of the market. An instance is significant utilization of lignosulfonates as a sustainable bio-admixture for concrete.

Steady advances in lignin-based biofuel production methods are anticipated to drive R&D activities in lignocellulosic biomass, which is likely to bolster lignin market evolution. Rapid pace of production of environmentally-friendly biofuel is propelling the market expansion.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Europe constituted the leading market share of 48.8% in 2022. The region is projected to gain market share to reach 49.3% by 2031. Surge in utilization of lignin as concrete additives is expected to propel the market. Rise in demand for lignosulfonates in numerous building and construction applications is anticipated to boost market value of Europe in the near future.

North America is also a lucrative region in the global lignin market. The market in the region is propelled by steady advancements in production, processing, and extraction of lignin from various sources. The region is projected to account for 23.8% market share by 2031-end. Rise in R&D activities in biofuels and significant increase in number of biodiesel and bioethanol fuel stations in the U.S. and Canada are expected to offer opportunities for companies in North America.

Competition Landscape

The business landscape is highly fragmented, with presence of several manufacturers and producers. Prominent companies operating in the lignin market are

Domsjo Fabriker AB

Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd.

Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

UPM-Kymmene Corporation

Borregaard AS

Domtar Corporation

Stora Anso

Sappi

Green Agrochem-Lignin

RYAM (Rayonier Advanced Materials)

Lignin Market Segmentation

Purity

Lignosulfonates

Kraft Lignin

Organosolv

Others

Application

Concrete Additives

Animal Feed

Dye Stuff

Cosmetics

Absorbents

Others

Region

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific



