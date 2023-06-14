Manchin Announces $5.5 Million for Public Health Emergency Preparedness in West Virginia

June 14, 2023

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $5,504,439 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR). The funding will support statewide public health emergency preparedness efforts.

“West Virginia must be prepared for any public health threat that comes our way, and I’m pleased HHS is investing more than $5.5 million in strengthening emergency preparedness across our great state,” said Senator Manchin. “The funding announced today is welcome news and will support the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources in detecting, preventing and responding to public health emergencies. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to keep West Virginians safe, healthy and prepared for any future threats.”

CDC’s Public Health Emergency Preparedness (PHEP) grant program provides critical funding for state, local and territorial public health departments to help build and strengthen their abilities to effectively respond to a range of public health threats, including infectious diseases, natural disasters and biological, chemical, nuclear and radiological events. The top five investments for preparedness activities are public health laboratory testing, community preparedness, medical countermeasure dispensing, emergency public information and warning and volunteer management.