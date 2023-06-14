Arab America Foundation Announces 30 Under 30 Awardees--Class of 2023
30 Under 30 is a Celebration of Accomplished Young Arab Americans Who have Achieved in their Workplace and Communities
The individuals recognized have demonstrated exceptional dedication towards personal growth and positively influencing their communities while celebrating and advocating for their cultural heritage”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Arab America Foundation announced today the awardees of their 30 Under 30 initiative–Class of 2023. Thirty outstanding Arab Americans were announced from a diverse group. A panel of judges from different Arab nationalities from around the country reviewed the applications.
— Warren David, President, Arab America
Congratulations to the awardees Ahmed AboHamad, Ameer Alsamman, Amin Shaykho, Amira Dardir, Dana Hashem, Diya Salloum, Hady Mustafa Eltokhy, Heba Fardoun, Ibrahim Samra, Jasmine Hawamdeh, Khadija El Barkaoui, Laila Fakhoury, M. Malek Bawadkji, Mahmoud Khedr, Malaak Elhage, Mariam Reda, Marwan El-Rukby, Medina Rasul, Mohammad Ali Itani, Nahed Elrayes, Nolan Shoukri, Noor Akour, Nora Khuder, Omar Taweh, Rana Andary, Samar Khuder, Tala Shatara, Wissam Jawad, Zaina Chaban, and Ziyad A. Muflahi.
30 Under 30 is a celebration of accomplished young Arab Americans. The program spotlights Arab American professionals in all fields including but not limited to education, law, public service/politics, non-profit, business leaders, entrepreneurs, engineers, medical professionals, artists, entertainers, writers, and media representatives. These young professionals have great achievements both in the workplace and in their communities.
“We are committed to empowering Arab American emerging leaders who are creating a meaningful impact,” stated Warren David, co-founder of the Arab America Foundation and president of Arab America. “The individuals recognized in the 30 Under 30 Class of 2023 have demonstrated exceptional dedication towards personal growth and positively influencing their communities while celebrating and advocating for their cultural heritage. We take great pride in their remarkable accomplishments.”
All awardees are between the ages of 20 and 30, excel in their industry, and are engaged effectively in the world around them. The competition is open annually to all professionals who live and/or work in the United States and are of Arab descent.
The Arab America Foundation and its board are grateful for the leadership of the initiative’s coordinators, Nabelah Kakish Ghareeb and Elias J. Khalil, as well as the prestigious panel of judges.
The 30 Under 30 awardees for the class of 2023 will be honored during the Connect Arab America: Empowerment Summit that will take place in person on the weekend of November 3-4, 2023.
About the Arab America Foundation
The Arab America Foundation (AAF) (www.arabamericafoundation.org) is a non-profit (501c3) educational and cultural organization. The mission of AAF is to promote the Arab heritage in the U.S., educate Americans about the Arab identity, and connect and empower Arab Americans, across the country.
