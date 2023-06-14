Tahltan Nation Development Corporation’s Aviation Partner - Central Mountain Air Signs Agreement With Newcrest to Provide Air Transportation of Mine Crews

/EIN News/ -- DEASE LAKE, British Columbia, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Tahltan Nation Development Corporation (TNDC) is pleased to announce that its aviation partner, Central Mountain Air (CMA) has secured a new five year-agreement with Newcrest Mining Limited (Newcrest) to provide air transportation for their Red Chris mine crews.



TNDC’s goal is to be the Indigenous Partner of Choice – an integrated full-service provider and trusted partner to our clients. With approximately $295 million of mineral exploration expenditures in Tahltan Territory and over $1 billion in projected mining production values, TNDC understands the importance of relationships and getting skilled human resources to site.

The central access point for the exploration/mining industry is Dease Lake, where TNDC is the airport operator of the Dease Lake Airport; in fact, TNDC is the only Indigenous Organization to manage an airport in British Columbia. TNDC already provides passenger transport by highway coach between the Dease Lake Airport and the Red Chris mine site, through another partnership. Couple this with TNDC’s partnership with CMA, which began in 2021, TNDC’s partnerships now provide the critical full transportation solution (ground and air) to the mining sector in northwest BC.

CMA charter services are provided weekly from several marshalling points – Vancouver, Nanaimo, Kamloops, Kelowna, Williams Lake, Prince George, and Calgary – into Smithers, then onto Dease Lake.

“This agreement is an excellent example of the power of partnerships between the mining industry and Indigenous service providers. It is also another example of TNDC diversifying our business and becoming an integrated full-service provider and trusted partner to our clients. Air charter services is critical to Newcrest’s operations, and we are pleased our aviation partner, Central Mountain Air continues to provide air charter services to this important client. We appreciate the continued support and confidence of the Newcrest Mining team in TNDC and our partners,” says Paul Gruner, CEO, TNDC.

“Central Mountain Air looks forward to a lasting, meaningful, and respectful relationship with the Tahltan Nation. In conjunction with TNDC, we are excited to continue to provide safe, reliable air services to the organizations and communities we serve. We share TNDC’s commitment to excellence and building powerful value creating partnerships. We appreciate the opportunity to continue to provide the Newcrest Mining team with safe and dedicated air charter services and look forward to continuing our long history of proven excellent performance and customer service,” says Doug McCrea, President, CMA.



ABOUT TNDC

Tahltan Nation Development Corporation (TNDC) – the business arm of the Tahltan Nation – is owned by its shareholders – Iskut Band, Tahltan Band and Tahltan Central Government. TNDC was founded in 1985 by visionary, progressive Tahltan leaders who wanted to ensure the Tahltan Nation benefit from the economic activities and development occurring within Tahltan Territory and to provide employment, training, and contracting opportunities to Tahltan members. From its roots in residential construction, TNDC’s services have expanded to heavy construction, earthworks, camp services, air support, aviation, forestry, transportation, and fibre-optic communications services. To learn more, visit www.tndc.ca

ABOUT CENTRAL MOUNTAIN AIR

Established in 1987, Central Mountain Air (CMA) is a western Canadian privately owned and operated company. We offer regional scheduled and charter flights across a unique network connecting communities throughout British Columbia and Alberta. Our headquarters are in Smithers, BC with operational facilities in Vancouver, Smithers, Prince George, Calgary and Edmonton. The CMA group operate a 30+ aircraft fleet of Beechcraft King Air 350is, Beechcraft 1900Ds, Dornier 328s, De Havilland Dash 8 100 and 300 aircraft in a variety of combinations (Passenger, Cargo, Medevac, Combi). In addition to its proven track record and long history of providing air transport services to the resources, mining and construction sector - CMA is dedicated to providing safe, reliable, and cost-effective air services (passenger, workforce logistics, cargo, and Medevac) to the organizations and communities we serve. To learn more, visit www.flycma.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6555470c-dcc8-46b0-8f59-cb5978baf36e

Contact: Tahltan Nation Development Corporation Deena Tokaryk, Communications Manager communications@tndc.ca 778 552 5082 Central Mountain Air Ltd. Sarah Blake, Marketing Coordinator marketing@flycma.com +1 888 359 2620