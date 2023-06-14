Salmon season ends with a date with a judge for some Little Salmon River anglers
During the closing days of the salmon season on the Little Salmon River, Southwest Region Conservation Officers contacted literally hundreds of happy and successful anglers with a fresh fish to take home for the table.
"It was great to see so many folks finding success and I took great joy in watching some people catch their first salmon," District Conservation Officer Marshall Haynes said. "But unfortunately there were a few bad apples in the bushel.”
A select few who didn’t follow the fishing rules left with a citation and a court date to talk to the Idaho County Judge. Conservation officers dealt with and issued citations for a variety of violations on the river over several days, including arresting an individual who didn’t appear on a Fish and Game citation from the fall hunting season, failing to immediately validate a salmon permit, continuing to fish after taking the limit of one adult salmon per day, taking a fish without a healed adipose fin scar, using the salmon permit of another, transferring a salmon permit to another, and taking over the one adult salmon daily bag limit.
These violations are all misdemeanors requiring a court appearance. Penalties for Fish and Game misdemeanors are generally decided upon by the magistrate but can range with fines from $25 to $1,000, civil penalties for illegal fish taken, revocation of fishing and/or hunting license, or even jail time on more serious offenses.
Anyone with information regarding fish or wildlife crimes is encouraged to contact the Citizen’s Against Poaching hotline at 1-800-632-5999.