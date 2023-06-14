CEO of The California Endowment Robert Ross, M.D. Honored With "Lifetime Achievement" Award
June Simmons hands Robert K. Ross, MD, Partners’ “Lifetime Achievement” award. Pictured from left to right is Robert K. Ross, MD, CEO and President of the California Endowment, and June Simmons, CEO and President of Partners in Care Foundation.
Dr. Ross was awarded Partners in Care Foundation's “Lifetime Achievement" award at it's 23rd Annual Tribute Dinner on June 12, 2023
We respect and celebrate the work he has done at every stage of his career to ensure that barriers to equity are removed and that access to services is available to all in need.”BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On Monday, June 12, 2023, Robert K. Ross, MD, President, and CEO of the California Endowment was awarded Partners’ “Lifetime Achievement” Award for his commitment to expanding equity and inclusion in the community.
— June Simmons, CEO and President of Partners in Care Foundation
The Partners’ Tribute Dinner is a premier healthcare event in Los Angeles that brings together regional titans of healthcare innovation to salute and celebrate individuals whose work is transforming healthcare through remarkable vision and commitment to excellence.
This recognition took place during a dinner celebration held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel before an audience of over 400 healthcare executives from throughout the state.
“The selection of Dr. Ross for Partners’ Lifetime Achievement Award reflects his distinctive powerful role in boldly advancing the vision of transforming resources for underserved communities by supporting grassroots leadership for a healthier California and a healthier America,” said Partners’ President and CEO June Simmons. “We respect and celebrate the work he has done at every stage of his career to ensure that barriers to equity are removed and that access to services is available to all in need.”
Throughout his tenure as President & CEO at The California Endowment, Dr. Ross has advocated for and funded efforts to build a “Health For All” system across the state, ensuring prevention, community wellness, and access to quality health care for all Californians.
“An equity approach should be part of all healthcare delivery,” Dr. Ross said, “whether it is COVID vaccines, diabetes management, asthma management or stroke prevention and care. There should be full and unapologetic inclusion.”
Introducing Ross and sharing background on his many accomplishments, was Hector De La Torre, Executive Director of Gasol Foundation US, and former member of the California State Assembly from 2004 to 2010.
Through the Endowment’s 10-Year Building Healthy Communities effort, Dr. Ross leads the foundation to support the engagement and leadership capacity of young people and community residents to fight for improved health and wellness at the community level. He also served as a founding board member of Covered California, which was responsible for the successful implementation of the Affordable Care Act in California.
The Partners in Care Foundation Mission is to align social care and health care to address the social determinants of health and equity disparities affecting diverse, under-served and vulnerable populations. Partners promotes the best possible health and quality of life for those most in need through enhanced self-care, social support, and access to key resources. Partners is accredited in Case Management, Long Term Services and Supports (CM-LTSS) by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) and was the second community-based organization in the country to achieve this status. Partners is a nationally recognized leader in developing innovative community and home-based approaches in health promotion, chronic disease management, and addressing health disparities. Partners has an extensive history in creating, testing, adapting, and disseminating evidence-based models of care. Founded in 1997, Partners has an annual budget of more than $21 million with a staff of more than 250 employees throughout California. We provide non-medical home and community-based services, self-management education, medication safety screening, and outreach and care coordination for 20,000 individuals annually. For more information about the agency, visit www.picf.org.
