Docudrama Gender Transformation: The Untold Realities explores transgenderism in today’s youth, debuts on EpochTV

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 15, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Feature docudrama Gender Transformation:The Untold Realities by directors Tobias Elvhage and Liza Morberg will debut to worldwide audiences on EpochTV on June 19. The film will also have its theatrical premiere at the Manhattan Film Festival in New York City at 7 p.m. (EST) on June 16, to be followed by a panel discussion.Gender Transformation: The Untold Realities examines the topic of transgenderism and youth, exploring the roles played by the education system, the medical and pharmaceutical industries, the financial interests behind the transgender movement, and the societal and political mechanisms at work.According to Merriam-Webster dictionary: A transgender person is someone "relating to, or being a person whose gender identity is opposite the sex the person had or was identified as having at birth."The film explores the origin of transgenderism in youth and follows the journeys of several transgender young people and their families. The docudrama will reveal what actually happens to some youth who started the process to change their gender and the implications involved.The film tells the real life stories of several transgender youth and their experiences at various stages of their transition journeys, through live interviews and re-enactments. Experts interviewed and featured in the film include Dr. Michael Laidlaw, endocrinologist; Dr. Katherine Welch, physician; Dr. Miriam Grossman, author and public speaker; therapist and social worker Pamela Garfield; attorney Erin Friday; Kali Fontanilla, founder, Exodus Institute/teacher; Christy Lozano, teacher/United States Air Force veteran; author/activist Walt Heyer, founder of Sexchangeregret.com, investigative writer Jennifer Bilek, and others.Director/producer Tobias Elvhage comments, “I chose to direct and produce this film after watching a shorter investigative documentary made by Swedish Television called The Trans Children. Through this program I got to understand how badly puberty blockers and cross hormones can affect children. The more I investigated, the more I saw that this had become a sensitive and even political subject, and I wanted to understand the mechanisms behind.”CEO of Fenix Film, Elvhage is an award-winning producer and director with a passion for engaging and touching stories. He has studied at Berghs School of Communication and Stockholm Media School. His most recent productions range from the "haute cuisine" docuseries Taste of France, to historical and contemporary documentaries, to docuseries with re-enactments. His film Pure Life was voted Best Short Film at the LA Documentary Film Festival and was named winner at the European Cinematography Awards. The short is an official selection of the upcoming Toronto Beaches Film Festival.For more information about the documentary, visit Gendertransformation.com About EpochTV: EpochTV is the streaming platform of The Epoch Times , featuring exclusive programming, which includes investigative news analysis, in-depth interviews, and award-winning documentaries. Please visit EpochTV.com to subscribe.

