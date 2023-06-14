President of UCLA Health Johnese Spisso is Honored with the "Vision & Excellence in Healthcare Leadership" Award

June Simmons, CEO of Partners, hands Johnese Spisso, President of UCLA Health, the prestigious “Vision & Excellence in Healthcare Leadership“ award. Pictured from left to right: June Simmons and Johnese Spisso. Johnese Spisso was honored with Partners in Care Foundation’s prestigious “Vision & Excellence in Healthcare Leadership“ award. Pictured from left to right: Jennifer Heenan. Michael Steinberg, Johnese Spisso, June Simmons, and Katherine Kirchhoff.

Partners in Care Foundation honors Johnesse Spisso at their Annual Tribute Dinner on June 12th before an audience of over 400 healthcare executives

We see her as the embodiment of what our "Vision and Excellence in Healthcare Leadership" is meant to recognize.” — June Simmons, CEO and President of Partners in Care Foundatiion