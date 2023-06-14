President of UCLA Health Johnese Spisso is Honored with the "Vision & Excellence in Healthcare Leadership" Award
June Simmons, CEO of Partners, hands Johnese Spisso, President of UCLA Health, the prestigious “Vision & Excellence in Healthcare Leadership“ award. Pictured from left to right: June Simmons and Johnese Spisso.
Partners in Care Foundation honors Johnesse Spisso at their Annual Tribute Dinner on June 12th before an audience of over 400 healthcare executives
We see her as the embodiment of what our "Vision and Excellence in Healthcare Leadership" is meant to recognize.”BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On Monday, June 12, 2023, President of UCLA Health Johnese Spisso was honored by the Partners in Care Foundation (Partners) at its 23rd Annual Tribute Dinner with the prestigious “Vision & Excellence in Healthcare Leadership” award. This award is annually presented to a leader in California’s health care community who has made a significant impact on some aspects of care. Spisso was the 23rd recipient of this annual award.
— June Simmons, CEO and President of Partners in Care Foundatiion
The Partners’ Tribute Dinner is the premier healthcare event in Los Angeles that brings together regional titans of healthcare innovation to salute and celebrate individuals whose work is transforming healthcare through remarkable vision and commitment to excellence.
This recognition took place during a dinner celebration held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel before an audience of over 400 healthcare executives from throughout the state.
Spisso said "recognition from the Partners in Care Foundation is an incredible honor, not only for me but for our whole organization. Everything that their mission stands for – the alignment of not only healthcare but the social determinants of health and providing care for all, particularly underserved populations – aligns with our mission at UCLA Health.”
In her remarks, Partners’ CEO and President June Simmons said “we have worked with UCLA Health for many years and have seen in Johnese Spisso a kindred spirit. Her belief that an organization needs to live up to its mission in serving the community is an awesome standard, and one we embrace wholeheartedly. We see her as the embodiment of what our Vision and Excellence in Healthcare Leadership is meant to recognize.”
Introducing Spisso prior to her arrival onstage, and sharing background on her accomplishments at UCLA, was Dr. Michael Steinberg, Professor and Chair of the Department of Radiation Oncology in the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA.
Spisso is a nationally recognized academic healthcare leader with more than 40 years of experience. She leads UCLA’s hospital system consisting of the UCLA Ronald Reagan Medical Center, UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital, Resnick Neuropsychiatric Hospital at UCLA, UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center, the expansive network of over 200 UCLA Health primary and specialty care clinics throughout Southern California, and the UCLA Health Homeless Health care program and the Faculty Practice Group.
In addition to her leadership at UCLA, Spisso is active in the community and has served as the Los Angeles Community Chair for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s Light the Night Walk, as well as the Los Angeles Community Chair for the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women Luncheon.
The Partners in Care Foundation Mission is to align social care and health care to address the social determinants of health and equity disparities affecting diverse, under-served and vulnerable populations. Partners promotes the best possible health and quality of life for those most in need through enhanced self-care, social support, and access to key resources. Partners is accredited in Case Management, Long Term Services and Supports (CM-LTSS) by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) and was the second community-based organization in the country to achieve this status. Partners is a nationally recognized leader in developing innovative community and home-based approaches in health promotion, chronic disease management, and addressing health disparities. Partners has an extensive history in creating, testing, adapting, and disseminating evidence-based models of care. Founded in 1997, Partners has an annual budget of more than $21 million with a staff of more than 250 employees throughout California. We provide non-medical home and community-based services, self-management education, medication safety screening, and outreach and care coordination for 20,000 individuals annually. For more information about the agency, visit www.picf.org.
