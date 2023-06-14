Submit Release
New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co., Inc. Announces Fiscal 2024 First Quarter Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- NEW ENTERPRISE, Pa., June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co., Inc. (the “Company”), a leading privately held, vertically integrated construction materials supplier and heavy/highway construction contractor, announced today that the Company will conduct a conference call on June 21, 2023, at 9:00 am ET to review its fiscal 2024 first quarter results.

For those who wish to join the conference call please contact Joe Hassett (joeh@gregoryfca.com) at least one day prior to the call to receive dial-in details or webcast information.

About New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co., Inc.
New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co., Inc. is a leading privately held, vertically integrated construction materials supplier and heavy/highway construction contractor in Pennsylvania and western New York. Our core businesses include: (i) construction materials (aggregate production (crushed stone, sand and gravel), hot mix asphalt production and ready mixed concrete production) and (ii) heavy/highway construction (heavy construction, HMA paving and other site preparation services).

Investor Relations Contact: At the Company:
Joe Hassett, SVP Eric Thiele
Gregory FCA Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
joeh@gregoryfca.com  
484-686-6600  

