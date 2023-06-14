PACHA to Meet in Phoenix June 28-29: Join Live or Online

The Presidential Advisory Council on HIV/AIDS (PACHA) will convene for its 77th full council meeting on Wednesday, June 28, and Thursday, June 29, 2023, in-person in Phoenix, Arizona, and virtually. The meeting will spotlight efforts to end the HIV epidemic in American Indian and Alaska Native (AI/AN) Communities and in Arizona and also will feature a PACHA-to-the-People community engagement session. Topics include:

Introductory Remarks: ADM Rachel L. Levine, MD, Assistant Secretary for Health, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, will open the meeting.

White House Updates: Harold J. Phillips, MRP, Director, Office of National AIDS Policy, The White House, will provide updates on the implementation of the National HIV/AIDS Strategy.

Ending the HIV Epidemic in American Indian and Alaska Native (AI/AN) Communities: Much of the first day of the meeting will be devoted to presentations and discussion on topics including Tribal sovereignty & HIV/AIDS work in Native communities, a panel on addressing HIV in AI/AN communities, and a conversation about addressing HIV among AI/AN youth.

Ending the HIV Epidemic in Arizona: While meeting in Maricopa County, one of the 57 EHE initiative jurisdictions, the Council will hear from two panels exploring state and county efforts and community-led efforts to end the HIV epidemic.

PACHA business: The Council’s subcommittees will report out, and members will discuss possible recommendations and follow-up from the prior meeting.

View the draft agenda.

Attend the Meeting or Watch Online

The Council invites interested individuals to attend the meeting in person or online. The meeting will be livestreamed at www.hhs.gov/​live. For those interested in attending in-person, the meeting will be held at the Kimpton Hotel Palomar Phoenix located at 2 East Jefferson Street, Phoenix, AZ. Due to limited space, pre-registration is encouraged for members of the public who wish to attend the meeting in person. To pre-register, please email your name and which day(s) you plan to attend to PACHA@hhs.gov by close of business on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.

Share Your Ideas During a PACHA-to-the-People Community Engagement Session

PACHA will continue its community engagement with another PACHA-to-the-People session on Wednesday, June 28, from 4:45–5:45 PM (MST)/7:45–8:45 PM (EDT). The Council wants to hear ideas about how to improve our nation’s response to the domestic HIV epidemic from community members, including people with and experiencing risk for HIV; people working in programs that provide HIV prevention, testing, or care services; and other individuals involved in local, state, Tribal, and national responses to HIV. Individuals can provide their feedback in person or via video conference. To participate in this PACHA-to-the-People conversation, please register here.

Sign Up to Make a Public Comment

In addition, as part of the meeting, there will be a public comment session on Wednesday, June 28, at 3:45 PM (MST)/6:45 PM (EDT). During this session, members of the public can share a comment of up to three minutes. Pre-registration is required to provide public comment. To pre-register, send an email to PACHA@hhs.gov and include your name, organization, and title by close of business on June 20, 2023. If you decide you would like to provide public comment but do not pre-register, you may submit your written statement by emailing PACHA@hhs.gov by close of business on July 12, 2023.