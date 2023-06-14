PACHA to Meet in Phoenix June 28-29: Join Live or Online
Topics
The Presidential Advisory Council on HIV/AIDS (PACHA) will convene for its 77th full council meeting on Wednesday, June 28, and Thursday, June 29, 2023, in-person in Phoenix, Arizona, and virtually. The meeting will spotlight efforts to end the HIV epidemic in American Indian and Alaska Native (AI/AN) Communities and in Arizona and also will feature a PACHA-to-the-People community engagement session. Topics include:
- Introductory Remarks: ADM Rachel L. Levine, MD, Assistant Secretary for Health, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, will open the meeting.
- White House Updates: Harold J. Phillips, MRP, Director, Office of National AIDS Policy, The White House, will provide updates on the implementation of the National HIV/AIDS Strategy.
- Ending the HIV Epidemic in American Indian and Alaska Native (AI/AN) Communities: Much of the first day of the meeting will be devoted to presentations and discussion on topics including Tribal sovereignty & HIV/AIDS work in Native communities, a panel on addressing HIV in AI/AN communities, and a conversation about addressing HIV among AI/AN youth.
- Ending the HIV Epidemic in Arizona: While meeting in Maricopa County, one of the 57 EHE initiative jurisdictions, the Council will hear from two panels exploring state and county efforts and community-led efforts to end the HIV epidemic.
- PACHA business: The Council’s subcommittees will report out, and members will discuss possible recommendations and follow-up from the prior meeting.
Attend the Meeting or Watch Online
The Council invites interested individuals to attend the meeting in person or online. The meeting will be livestreamed at www.hhs.gov/live. For those interested in attending in-person, the meeting will be held at the Kimpton Hotel Palomar Phoenix located at 2 East Jefferson Street, Phoenix, AZ. Due to limited space, pre-registration is encouraged for members of the public who wish to attend the meeting in person. To pre-register, please email your name and which day(s) you plan to attend to PACHA@hhs.gov by close of business on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
Share Your Ideas During a PACHA-to-the-People Community Engagement Session
PACHA will continue its community engagement with another PACHA-to-the-People session on Wednesday, June 28, from 4:45–5:45 PM (MST)/7:45–8:45 PM (EDT). The Council wants to hear ideas about how to improve our nation’s response to the domestic HIV epidemic from community members, including people with and experiencing risk for HIV; people working in programs that provide HIV prevention, testing, or care services; and other individuals involved in local, state, Tribal, and national responses to HIV. Individuals can provide their feedback in person or via video conference. To participate in this PACHA-to-the-People conversation, please register here.
Sign Up to Make a Public Comment
In addition, as part of the meeting, there will be a public comment session on Wednesday, June 28, at 3:45 PM (MST)/6:45 PM (EDT). During this session, members of the public can share a comment of up to three minutes. Pre-registration is required to provide public comment. To pre-register, send an email to PACHA@hhs.gov and include your name, organization, and title by close of business on June 20, 2023. If you decide you would like to provide public comment but do not pre-register, you may submit your written statement by emailing PACHA@hhs.gov by close of business on July 12, 2023.