HHS Announces Nearly $9 Million to Increase the Number of Substance Use Disorder Clinicians in Underserved Communities

Awards will increase the number of clinicians trained to provide integrated mental health and substance use disorder services

Today, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), is announcing awards of nearly $9 million to strengthen and expand the mental health and substance use workforce in underserved and rural communities. This funding will provide support to 20 grantees to train health care providers to provide care for individuals in need of mental health and substance use services.

“Thanks to President Biden, we are transforming and expanding behavioral health support across our country,” said Secretary Becerra. “These funds make it easier for more individuals and families to access the mental health support, treatment and recovery services, and other help they need and deserve.”

“At HRSA we are committed to helping people get mental health and substance use disorder services, particularly in places that have generally had limited access to behavioral health care,” said HRSA Administrator Carole Johnson. “Today’s investments are part of HRSA’s commitment to training more providers to meet the need for mental health and substance use disorder prevention, treatment, and recovery services.”

Addressing the mental health crisis and overdose epidemic are top priorities for the Biden-Harris Administration, and part of President Biden’s Unity Agenda for the nation. The Administration has invested $3.7 billion through the American Rescue Plan and more than $800 million through the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act as part of President Biden’s comprehensive efforts to improve access to mental health care, prevent overdoses, and save lives. These investments enabled the expansion of lifesaving prevention, treatment, and recovery support services in communities throughout the country, including the transition to 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline in July 2022.

The Biden-Harris Administration is committed to improving and expanding behavioral health services. President Biden’s strategy to address the nation’s mental health crisis includes integrating mental health and substance use treatment into primary care settings and making significant investments in the mental health workforce.

The Integrated Substance Use Disorder Training Program will establish a foundation of skills and expertise for community-based programs and increase the number of nurse practitioners, physician assistants, health service psychologists, counselors, nurses, and social workers who are trained to provide mental health and substance use disorder treatment, including opioid use disorder services.

For a detailed breakdown of today’s awards, visit: https://bhw.hrsa.gov/funding/integrated-sud-training-program-awards.