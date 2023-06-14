CELEBRATE EXPERIMENT 626, A.K.A STITCH ON 626 DAY WITH A NEW DISNEY STITCH COLLECTION FROM BOXLUNCH
JUNE 26TH, ALSO KNOWN AS 626 DAY, CELEBRATES EVERYONE’S FAVORITE INTERGALACTIC ESCAPEE, EXPERIMENT 626, A.K.A STITCH. BOXLUNCH CELEBRATES WITH A NEW COLLECTIONLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 626 Day honors everyone’s favorite intergalactic escapee: Experiment 626, A.K.A Stitch! Pop Culture retailer BoxLunch is celebrating the fan-favorite holiday 626 Day, June 26th, by partnering with Disney for a curated collection featuring home goods, apparel, bags, and accessories featuring the adorable alien-turned-pet.
Highlights launching in-store and online on June 14th include a Stitch Racing Jacket, Lilo and Stitch Cardigan, Stitch Ramen bowl and Mug and A pineapple Stitch Mini Backpack.
Celebrate 626 Day with your ‘Ohana and get your hands on these new Stitch items, in-stores and online at https://boxlun.ch/626Day.
BOXLUNCH X 626 DAY
About BoxLunch
BoxLunch is a specialty retailer offering a curated collection of licensed pop culture merchandise. With every $10 spent across the retailers’ themed product offering of apparel, accessories, home goods, gift and novelty, and collectibles BoxLunch will provide a meal to a person in need through its philanthropic partnerships. To join the movement and help in the fight against hunger visit BoxLunch in-store or online at www.boxlunch.com to learn more on how you can get involved in your local community. BoxLunch is headquartered in CA and currently operates over 221 stores throughout the US. For more information, please visit our e-commerce website and Facebook.com/boxlunchgifts or follow us on TikTok, Twitter and Instagram at @BoxLunchGifts.
*For every $10 spent, BoxLunch will donate at least one meal to Feeding America. $1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local member food banks. BoxLunch guarantees a minimum of 5,000,000 meals (monetary equivalent of $500,000) to Feeding America and member food banks from January 29, 2023 to February 3, 2024. Meal claim valid as of 12/5/18 and subject to change.
