CBP officers seize 111 pounds of methamphetamine at the Ysleta Port of Entry

EL PASO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Ysleta Port of Entry in El Paso, Texas intercepted 111 pounds of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of more than $330,000.

Methamphetamine bundles in fuel tank.

“CBP officers remain vigilant in their mission to disrupt the flow of dangerous drugs from entering our country,” said CBP Ysleta Port Director Arnoldo Gomez. “Officer expertise, canines and technology all play a role in our enforcement strategy to accomplish this mission.”

The interception occurred June 11, when two individuals arrived from Mexico via the vehicle lanes in a SUV. The individuals were referred for a secondary inspection of the vehicle which included screening by a canine team and a non-intrusive inspection (x-ray) exam. Following a thorough examination, CBP officers located 99 bundles containing 111 pounds of methamphetamine concealed within the vehicle’s fuel tank. The driver was a 47-year-old female and passenger a 47-year-old old male, both U.S. citizens.

The narcotics and vehicle were seized by CBP and the individuals were turned over to Homeland Security Investigations for prosecution.