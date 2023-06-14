Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,462 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 459,125 in the last 365 days.

CBP officers seize 111 pounds of methamphetamine at the Ysleta Port of Entry

EL PASO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Ysleta Port of Entry in El Paso, Texas intercepted 111 pounds of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of more than $330,000.

Methamphetamine bundles in fuel tank.

“CBP officers remain vigilant in their mission to disrupt the flow of dangerous drugs from entering our country,” said CBP Ysleta Port Director Arnoldo Gomez. “Officer expertise, canines and technology all play a role in our enforcement strategy to accomplish this mission.” 

The interception occurred June 11, when two individuals arrived from Mexico via the vehicle lanes in a SUV. The individuals were referred for a secondary inspection of the vehicle which included screening by a canine team and a non-intrusive inspection (x-ray) exam. Following a thorough examination, CBP officers located 99 bundles containing 111 pounds of methamphetamine concealed within the vehicle’s fuel tank. The driver was a 47-year-old female and passenger a 47-year-old old male, both U.S. citizens. 

The narcotics and vehicle were seized by CBP and the individuals were turned over to Homeland Security Investigations for prosecution.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

You just read:

CBP officers seize 111 pounds of methamphetamine at the Ysleta Port of Entry

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more