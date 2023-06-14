CBP Provides Travel Tips for Hajj Travelers

DETROIT – U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) Office of Field Operations reminds travelers preparing for their pilgrimage to the Hajj to be aware of important travel tips to help ensure a smooth return into the United States.

Travelers should familiarize themselves with regulations regarding traveling with currency over $10,000, and be prepared to declare all food articles or merchandise returning with them to the U.S.

“Travelers need to declare any currency they’re carrying over $10,000 to CBP when traveling into or outside of the United States,” said Director of Field Operations Christopher Perry. “Furthermore, it’s important for travelers to be honest and upfront about any purchases made abroad, and they should be prepared to accurately attest to the merchandise in their possession, and the amount of money they’re traveling with.”

All travelers entering the United States are required to declare meats, fruits, vegetables, plants, seeds, soil, animals, as well as plant and animal products (including soup or soup products) they may be carrying. Certain items brought into the United States from foreign countries are restricted according to U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) regulations. Prohibited agricultural items can harbor plant pests and foreign animal diseases that could seriously damage America’s crops, livestock, and the environment – and a large sector of our country’s economy.

Failure to accurately declare currency, food, or merchandise could result in seizure, along with possible civil and criminal penalties.

Travelers can save time and conveniently fill out the Currency and Monetary Instruments Report online, within 72 hours prior to their planned travel date.

If travelers have any concerns resulting from their inspection at the port of entry, a CBP supervisor is always available to answer questions and address their concerns. As always, CBP is committed to treating all travelers, including travelers returning from the Hajj with respect and dignity.

For additional traveler information, check out the Travel page on CBP.gov.

