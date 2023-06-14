Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,457 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 459,141 in the last 365 days.

FEMA Public Assistance for Governmental Agencies and Nonprofits in Guam

Governmental agencies in Guam and certain nonprofits (including faith-based organizations) that were affected by Typhoon Mawar may be eligible for FEMA assistance to help pay for debris removal, protective measures, public buildings and equipment, public utilities, etc.

FEMA Public Assistance may be able to help Guam governmental agencies and certain nonprofits (including faith-based organizations) that provide essential social services to the public.

To be eligible, a nonprofit organization must:

  • Be owned or operated by a private nonprofit organization
  • Have sustained damage caused by Typhoon Mawar
  • Have facilities open to the public
  • Include in its application documentation of tax-exempt status, pre-disaster charter and other relevant information

Interested governmental agencies or nonprofit organizations may register and submit a Request for Public Assistance through an online recovery management channel, FEMA's Grants Portal.

All requests must be submitted via the Grants Portal. Access to the portal, a FEMA Public Assistance ID number, and a copy of Request for Public Assistance, can be obtained via emails to candise.aragon@ghs.guam.gov or jecarlo.palomo@ghs.guam.gov.

In-person assistance with Grants Portal access from the Guam Recovery Office staff will also be available during the applicant briefings.

The leadership and fiscal staff of the entities are advised to attend the following FEMA applicant briefings.

  • Governmental agencies  Briefing: 10 a.m. June 19, at Guam Museum; Deadline to submit Request for Public Assistance: 5 p.m. June 19.
  • Autonomous and semi-autonomous agencies; Archdiocese of Agana Schools and Parishes   Briefing: 10 a.m. June 21, at Guam Museum; Deadline to submit Request for Public Assistance: 5 p.m. June 21.
  • Guam Department of Education Schools and Central Office; Mayor’s Council of Guam: Briefing: 10 a.m. June 23; Deadline to submit Request for Public Assistance: 5 p.m. June 23.
  • Private nonprofit entities   Briefing: 10 a.m. June 26, at Guam Museum; Deadline to submit Request for Public Assistance: 5 p.m. June 26.

For further questions, contact the program coordinators at the Guam Recovery Office: Aragon, Candise, Lizama, Frances, Palomo, JeCarlo, or contact the office at 671-478-1121 or via gro@ghs.guam.gov.

For more information, contact the Joint Information Center at 671-478-0208/09/10.

If eligibility is granted, please also submit the following information: a list of sites damaged, “before and after” pictures, information about any historic structures.

For information on Guam’s disaster recovery, visit our website.

Follow FEMA at Twitter and Facebook.

You just read:

FEMA Public Assistance for Governmental Agencies and Nonprofits in Guam

Distribution channels: Natural Disasters


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more