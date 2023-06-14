FEMA Public Assistance for Governmental Agencies and Nonprofits in Guam

Governmental agencies in Guam and certain nonprofits (including faith-based organizations) that were affected by Typhoon Mawar may be eligible for FEMA assistance to help pay for debris removal, protective measures, public buildings and equipment, public utilities, etc.

FEMA Public Assistance may be able to help Guam governmental agencies and certain nonprofits (including faith-based organizations) that provide essential social services to the public.

To be eligible, a nonprofit organization must:

Be owned or operated by a private nonprofit organization

Have sustained damage caused by Typhoon Mawar

Have facilities open to the public

Include in its application documentation of tax-exempt status, pre-disaster charter and other relevant information

Interested governmental agencies or nonprofit organizations may register and submit a Request for Public Assistance through an online recovery management channel, FEMA's Grants Portal .

All requests must be submitted via the Grants Portal. Access to the portal, a FEMA Public Assistance ID number, and a copy of Request for Public Assistance, can be obtained via emails to candise.aragon@ghs.guam.gov or jecarlo.palomo@ghs.guam.gov .

In-person assistance with Grants Portal access from the Guam Recovery Office staff will also be available during the applicant briefings.

The leadership and fiscal staff of the entities are advised to attend the following FEMA applicant briefings.

Governmental agencies Briefing: 10 a.m. June 19, at Guam Museum; Deadline to submit Request for Public Assistance: 5 p.m. June 19.

Briefing: 10 a.m. June 19, at Guam Museum; Deadline to submit Request for Public Assistance: 5 p.m. June 19. Autonomous and semi-autonomous agencies; Archdiocese of Agana Schools and Parishes Briefing: 10 a.m. June 21, at Guam Museum; Deadline to submit Request for Public Assistance: 5 p.m. June 21.

Briefing: 10 a.m. June 21, at Guam Museum; Deadline to submit Request for Public Assistance: 5 p.m. June 21. Guam Department of Education Schools and Central Office; Mayor’s Council of Guam : Briefing: 10 a.m. June 23; Deadline to submit Request for Public Assistance: 5 p.m. June 23.

: Briefing: 10 a.m. June 23; Deadline to submit Request for Public Assistance: 5 p.m. June 23. Private nonprofit entities Briefing: 10 a.m. June 26, at Guam Museum; Deadline to submit Request for Public Assistance: 5 p.m. June 26.

For further questions, contact the program coordinators at the Guam Recovery Office: Aragon, Candise, Lizama, Frances, Palomo, JeCarlo, or contact the office at 671-478-1121 or via gro@ghs.guam.gov.

For more information, contact the Joint Information Center at 671-478-0208/09/10.

If eligibility is granted, please also submit the following information: a list of sites damaged, “before and after” pictures, information about any historic structures.

For information on Guam’s disaster recovery, visit our website .