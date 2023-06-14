Malware Analysis Market Business Opportunities, Survey, Growth Analysis And Industry Outlook

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 5.30 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 31.6%, Market Trends – Significant investments in research & development activities

Increasing adoption of IoT devices by several enterprises and emerging trend of BYOD outcomes are key factors driving malware analysis market revenue growth ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global malware analysis market size was USD 5.30 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 31.6% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rapid Increase in frequency of malware attacks and ever-changing threat landscape and sophistication of malware attacks on different touchpoints are crucial factors driving market revenue growth. In addition, increasing adoption of IoT devices by several enterprises and emerging trend of BYOD are driving malware analysis market revenue growth. Hackers can infiltrate a network and cause havoc in a number of ways due to various manufacturers and apps made for each IoT device. Every connected device is a possible entry point for hackers who want to use IoT ransomware to extort money. To acquire network access, hackers infect IoT devices with malware and transform them into botnets, which can be used to probe and analyze onboarding processes. In addition, there is rising demand for malware analysis by businesses that want to take advantage of IoT devices and safeguard their hardware and networks from more sophisticated ransomware attacks. Moreover, incidences of ransomware attacks have significantly increased in recent years. For instance, on 7 May 2021, Colonial Gas\' computer systems were hacked by a malevolent entity (identified as the DarkSide organization) who threatened to disclose data unless Colonial Gas paid a ransom.

The new report titled ‘Global malware analysis Market,’ published by Emergen research, is a vivid presentation of the global malware analysis market, with utmost focus on the forecast market size, share, value, and volume over the projected timeline. The report throws light on the current economic landscape of this business vertical and evaluates the top market trends. It has been compiled through significant primary research, including surveys, interviews, and expert analysts’ observations. It features insightful qualitative and quantitative assessments of the malware analysis industry, gathering industry-verified data from the value chain analysis. The report, additionally, examines the prevailing trends in the market, along with the macro- and micro-economic indicators. The report delivers a deep understanding of the key aspects of the malware analysis market, for instance, import and export dynamics, production and consumption rates, and consumer bases across the major market regions.

Competitive Landscape

The report presents a holistic investigation of the Malware Analysis business mechanism and growth-oriented approaches undertaken by the leading companies operating in this market. The report highlights the numerous strategic initiatives, such as new business deals and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, and technological upgradation, implemented by the leading market contenders to set a firm foot in the market. Hence, this section is inclusive of the company profiles of the key players, total revenue accumulation, product sales, profit margins, product pricing, sales & distribution channels, and industry analysis.

Leading Players Profiled in the Report Include:

Cisco Systems, Inc., Joe Security LLC., Palo Alto Networks, FireEye., AO Kaspersky Lab, Fortinet, Inc., Qualys, Inc., McAfee, LLC., AT&T Intellectual Property, and Intezer

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The software segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. Malware software provides tools, such as sandbox and Indicator of Compromise (IOC), which come with various benefits. A sandbox is a secure virtual environment that is isolated from rest of the network and used to test and analyze malware samples. Sandboxes provide a versatile and adaptable environment for testing how malware interact with various antivirus products, operating systems, and countermeasures. IOCs assist investigators in identifying an issue on a network or operating system, as well as in tracking down malware, analyzing, and remediating it. Many enterprises are increasingly adopting malware analysis software, which is driving revenue growth of this segment.

The cloud segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. Malware samples are analyzed in a virtual environment by cloud-based automated malware services. This is because they offer various benefits, such as snapshots, that can be used to revert virtual machine prior to malware infection, driving revenue growth of this segment. For instance, software providers can set up a virtual machine usually running on windows, then install all required tools for malware analysis and create a snapshot of that virtual machine. Then they can execute malware inside virtual machine and collect all important insights. After the analysis is finished, machine can go back to earlier snapshot and start over with a clean system.

The BFSI segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021 owing to adoption of malware analysis technology among banks to focus on securing data from various cyber-attacks and protect customers’ data from various fraudulent activities. The war between Russia and Ukraine has created concerns regarding increased malware attacks in banks and financial institutions. The U.S. banks are preparing for cyber-attacks after levying sanctions on Russia. This has increased demand for protections against various malware in the BFSI sector.

The North America market accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. The region has a stable and well-established economy, allowing it to invest heavily in research & development, promoting development of new malware analysis tools. Most of the major competitors, as well as many start-ups, are present in the region, offering advanced malware analysis solutions and services to meet needs of clients, which is expected to drive market growth.

On January 15, 2020, Intezer launched Intezer Protect, a new runtime cloud security product based on the company Genetic Malware Analysis technology. Intezer Protect continually monitors binary code operating inside an organization's cloud servers, informing user in real-time if there is any unapproved or harmful software. The product has no effect on continuity or performance of business.

Segmentation

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Software

Services

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Cloud

On-premises

Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Government & Defense

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

Research & Academia

Others

The global Malware Analysis market is classified into the following regions:

North America (the U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (the U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Points Covered in This Section:

Regional contribution

Estimated revenue generation

Vital data and information about the consumption rate in all the leading regional segments

An expected rise in market share

Forecast growth in the overall consumption rate

Report Highlights:

Besides offering a vivid depiction of the global Malware Analysis business sphere and its fundamental operations, the latest report provides the industrial chain analysis and list down the current and future market trends and growth opportunities.

The report includes information on the present and historical market scenarios, which helps forecast the market conditions over the next eight years (2020-2030).

The report scrutinizes the salient factors influencing the growth of the market in the near future.

The strategic marketing recommendations, crucial information related to the new market entrants, and expansion plans of various businesses are poised to provide the reader with a competitive edge in the market.

