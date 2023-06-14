The HomeBuyer's Hour - Building Path to Success with Limited Resources and Knowledge, and a Way to Start Investments.

The HomeBuyers Hour on AM820 Charles Bellefontaine of Chicagoland Home Inspectors, Inc. Joey Mathews of The Federal Savings Bank Patrick Loftus of Loftus Law is a Co-Host on The HomeBuyers Hour

In this episode of The HomeBuyer's Hour, guest host Mark Goodman discusses how to get started in real estate when clients do not have everything they need.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, June 14, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Mark Goodman, a licensed real estate agent with Home First Realty, is not a typical real estate professional. Goodman has inspired aspiring real estate investors and community members with his successful reinvestment strategy and desires to make a difference.Mark Goodman has embarked on a remarkable voyage in real estate since 2018, amassing a portfolio of 32 doors. His ability to guide others through the exciting world of real estate investment has earned him recognition and esteem from industry experts and amateurs. Through his experiences, he hopes to inspire and instruct aspiring investors on how to build their profitable portfolios.Nevertheless, Mark's accomplishments in real estate are not his only accomplishments. His commitment to assisting fellow Christ-followers in need exemplifies his desire to influence others positively. Goodman exemplifies the notion that genuine achievement entails making a difference in the lives of others. He believes that success and fulfillment extend beyond monetary gains.Mark Goodman's ambition is fueled by his active and healthful lifestyle outside of real estate. He finds pleasure and expression on the dance floor as an avid Latin dancer. His frequent gym visits and commitment to a well-balanced diet demonstrate that he understands the significance of caring for his mind and body, recognizing that personal success extends beyond professional achievements.Mark enthusiastically embraces volunteerism as another passion. He actively encourages others to assist him in making a difference in their communities based on his unwavering faith in the power of giving back. Mark Goodman is an unconventional real estate representative. His remarkable achievement in the industry is matched only by his unwavering dedication to positively impacting others' lives. Goodman inspires and motivates individuals to accomplish their goals while leaving a lasting impact on the world through his extensive knowledge, enthusiasm for investing, and commitment to community service.During the Radio Show/ Podcast, Charles Bellefontaine asks, "If somebody is going to be buying a property, how much cash, you know, what do you need? How does all that stuff going?" Mark Goodman said that the client needs to know what they can purchase. When investing in properties, they need a clear source of funds. Mark said there are types of hard money, private money, and conventional money, typically for investor property. Conventional money is not going to work. Joey Matthews elaborated that an investment transaction operates on a different script than someone buying or selling the home they live in or intend to move in. Moreover, the certainty of that transaction closing is much more in question when clients deal with investment-type properties. Mark Goodman said that if most people are selling the property, a real estate agent or a bank, they will want to see the proof of funds or a line of credit to make an offer.Charles Bellefontaine questioned the difference between hard money loans, private money loans, and conventional loans. They elaborated that a hard money loan is going to be from possibly an institution that has money to lend to investors, and it is at a higher rate. Private money is relationship based. So that would be where an investor has a specific relationship with someone with funds to close, and they would lend the money recorded on the deed. Moreover, they would usually do the burr method or possible method. They explained that private investors would get 2% and 1% per month for lending the money. Typically, these are 678-month loans depending upon the project size and the scope of work. Charlie exclaimed, "I have always had an old saying the fastest way to mess up a relationship is to mess with the money."Charles Bellefontaine asks, "What is the difference between mentoring and coaching." they answered that, in most cases, coaches are getting paid a fee and may be working by the hour. A one-on-one relationship with someone that's mentoring, someone that they can call, reach out to with questions, who will give a straight answer, or maybe look at that property to help them run their numbers. During the Radio Show, they emphasized the importance of home inspectors in the property investment procedure. Bellefontaine and the experts emphasized the importance of inspections investigating the property from the interior to the exterior. Inspections provide insightful information about the property's condition, allowing investors to make informed decisions and avoid pitfalls.As the radio show/podcast ended, listeners gained valuable insights into real estate investments, including comprehending the various financing options and the significance of expert guidance and thorough inspections. With this newfound knowledge, aspiring real estate investors can navigate the market more effectively and make informed investment decisions.Mark GoodmanLicensed Real Estate agent at Home First Realtymarkgoodman1984@yahoo.com+1 773-988-5469Joey MathewsThe Federal Savings Bank - https://www.thefederalsavingsbank.com/bankers/joey-mathews/ NMLS#1330694630-235-2405Loftus Law - https://loftus-law.com/ 773-632-8330

