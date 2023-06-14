Việt Nam, Côte d’Ivoire to promote agriculture, trade cooperation

VIETNAM, June 14 - HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam and Côte d’Ivoire will strengthen cooperation in agriculture, and facilitate each other to promote the trade of cashew, cotton and cocoa, among others.

The statement was made during talks between National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ and President of Côte d’Ivoire's National Assembly Adama Bictogo held yesterday during the latter’s visit to the country.

NA Chairman Huệ affirmed that Việt Nam always attaches importance to cooperation with Africa and Côte d’Ivoire.

Emphasising Việt Nam's increasing position in the international arena, President of Côte d’Ivoire's National Assembly Adama Bictogo said Việt Nam is a model of success, resilience, an example and an inspiration for many countries in the fight against poverty and underdevelopment.

The two sides agreed that economic-trade cooperation is one of the pillars of cooperation between the two countries, on the basis of cooperation for mutual benefit and development.

The two sides agreed to create maximum convenience for the products that are strengths of each country to penetrate each other's markets.

Huệ affirmed that Việt Nam is ready to act as a bridge for Côte d’Ivoire goods to penetrate Southeast Asian and Asian markets.

The country is also willing to work with Côte d’Ivoire to increase imports of cashew nuts, cotton, and cocoa, he said.

He expressed his desire to expand exchanges with Côte d’Ivoire with a number of other commodities that Việt Nam has strengths in, such as seafood, fertilisers, textiles, footwear, household goods, construction materials and electronics as well as further increase Việt Nam’s rice exports to Côte d’Ivoire.

Adama said that currently, Côte d’Ivoire has more than 80 per cent of cashew nuts and 70 per cent of cotton fabrics exported to Việt Nam and rice imported from Việt Nam accounts for 40 per cent.

He proposed that the NAs of the two countries act as a driving force to promote cooperation in agriculture, allowing Vietnamese enterprises to deploy cashew processing factories in Côte d’Ivoire, creating conditions for Vietnamese experts to train human resources for Côte d’Ivoire in rice cultivation.

He also suggested that the two sides consider and find solutions to facilitate business travel between the two countries through the opening of direct flights.

The two leaders shared that agricultural cooperation is a priority area, adding that the two sides should seek more cooperation opportunities in the agricultural sector as a priority cooperation area through the South-South mechanism or coordinate proposals with a third party to promote cooperation in agriculture.

Huệ said he highly agreed with his Côte d’Ivoire counterpart, suggesting that the two sides continue to maintain and develop value chain cooperation on cashew nuts.

"The two countries can build a strong value chain for cashew in the region and the world," he said.

The leader from Côte d’Ivoire said he wants Việt Nam to pay attention to cocoa products.

He stressed that Việt Nam is the gateway for Côte d’Ivoire to export cocoa to Asian and ASEAN markets.

He also suggested Việt Nam help develop vocational training for Ivory Coast youth, contributing to solving unemployment, especially in the fields of informatics, mechanics and electronics.

Regarding the relationship between the two legislative bodies, the two sides agreed that the two NAs should create motivation and be a catalyst to promote cooperation between the two countries.

NA Chairman Huệ emphasised that the NA of Việt Nam will do its best to strengthen cooperation between the two sides in diplomatic, political, trade and investment sectors.

Huệ suggested the two sides strengthen contact and exchange delegations as well as exchange experience in law-making and perfecting institutions to serve the development of each country.

The two sides will continue to promote the coordination mechanism at multilateral forums such as the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), and the Francophone Parliamentary Union (APF).

Adama noted that in the face of world situations, conflicts, energy crises, climate change, and the COVID-19 pandemic, countries need to strengthen cooperation and make joint efforts.

He noted that on the basis of the good relations of the past 48 years, his visit will be a new starting point, for the two sides to jointly build a new vision and agree on cooperation fields.

After the talks, the two leaders signed a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation between the two NAs. — VNS