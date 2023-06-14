Stay Ahead of the Curve with Emergen Research's Empowering Biometric System Market Research Report Forecast 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 38.24 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 13.2%, Market Trends – Advancements in technology

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global biometric system market size is expected to reach USD 115.41 Billion at a revenue CAGR of 13.2% in 2030, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Market revenue growth of biometric systems can be attributed to rising demand and adoption of contactless biometrics systems in the healthcare industry globally.

The biometric system market refers to the industry that deals with the development, production, and implementation of biometric technologies for various applications. Biometric systems use unique physical or behavioral characteristics of individuals to verify their identity or provide access to specific resources.

Biometric technologies involve the measurement and analysis of features such as fingerprints, facial patterns, iris or retina patterns, voice recognition, hand geometry, and even DNA. These systems capture and store these unique characteristics in a database for comparison and authentication purposes.

The market for biometric systems has been growing steadily due to the increasing demand for secure and convenient identification and authentication solutions across various sectors. Governments, law enforcement agencies, and organizations in sectors such as banking, finance, healthcare, and transportation have been adopting biometric systems to enhance security, prevent fraud, and streamline processes.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report:

Leidos Holdings, Inc., Gemalto N.V. (3M Cogent), NEC Corporation, Fujitsu Ltd., ImageWare Systems, Inc., BioEngagable Technologies Pvt. Ltd, Mobbeel Solutions, S.L.L., M2SYS Technology - KernellÓ Inc., SIC Biometrics, Precise Biometrics, BioID AG, IriTech, Inc., IDEMIA France SAS, Aware, Inc., and Fulcrum Biometrics, LLC

Market Dynamics:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Biometrics market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Biometrics market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Biometrics market.

Some Key Highlights in the Report

On 7 July 2021, Thales announced the launch of a new voice biometric solution as a part of Thales Trusted Digital Identity Service Platform. The launch is expected to meet demand of mobile operator call centers to fight identity fraud whilst providing a seamless customer experience.

The software segment revenue is expected to register a fast growth rate over the forecast period. Biometrics has generated a lot of attention owing to the growing demand for strong encryption services to reduce fraud and malicious attacks. Software solutions are essential for assuring biometric device interoperability and compatibility. The use of cloud-based services and AI for biometric devices is expected to increase demand for related software to assure device and operating system compatibility for various applications.

The non-contact-based segment accounted for a significantly larger revenue share in 2021. The industry is growing owing to the increase in demand for smartphones with face recognition software to improve security. In addition, the integration of digital disruptive technologies such as AI and automation has boosted the demand for contactless biometric solutions. Furthermore, increased worries about the spread of coronavirus through contact-based biometric solutions have prompted end-users to switch to contactless technologies, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.

The biometric system market in Asia Pacific is expected to register fastest revenue CAGR over the forecast period. Most countries in the region are getting rid of conventional process of manual passwords, signatures, or token-based authentication, especially in the banking sector. China and India have some of the most extensive consumer bases for biometric systems, which is increasing demand for voice biometrics in these countries. Furthermore, China is a significant customer and supplier of face recognition technology since the country's law enforcement agencies, as well as other government agencies, have adopted surveillance technologies.

Biometrics Market Segmentation:

Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2030)

Facial Recognition

Fingerprint Recognition

Voice Recognition

Palm Recognition

Iris Recognition

Others

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Government and Defense

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Law Enforcement

Human Resources

Retail and E-commerce

IT and Telecommunication

Banking, Financial services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Others

Applications Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Site Access Control

Time Recording

Mobile Application

Web and Workplace

Others

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

