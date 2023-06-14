Crazy Woman Creek Bancorp Named to American Banker Magazine’s Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks List

/EIN News/ -- BUFFALO, Wyo., June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crazy Woman Creek Bancorp, Inc. (OTCPink: CRZY) parent company of Buffalo Federal Bank, today announced its inclusion in American Banker Magazine’s annual list of Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks and Thrifts under $2.0 billion in asset size.



In its June 12, 2023 article, American Banker ranked Crazy Woman Creek Bancorp in the Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks and Thrifts list based on three-year average return on equity (“ROE”) as of 12/31/2022 (Source: Capital Performance Group). The rankings include publicly-traded banks and thrifts with less than $2 billion in assets.



“American Banker is a highly respected industry publication and we are honored to have made their top 200 list,” stated Paul M. Brunkhorst, President and CEO. “Being listed in the Top 200 is a validation of our success in focusing on strong relationships with our clients, communities and shareholders. Further, it demonstrates the continuing success of a true Community Bank relationship model – as the regionals and nationals continually reinvent themselves and ultimately reduce services and access, staying true to these relationships can allow you to thrive.”



About the Company



Crazy Woman Creek Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Buffalo Federal Bank, a Wyoming State Chartered community bank. Thanks to local control with an eye on expanding area economies, we have grown to meet the banking needs of communities throughout Central Wyoming with the Banks of Buffalo, Sheridan, Gillette and BFSB Mortgage of Evanston. Headquartered in Buffalo, Wyoming our bank remains a vital business and community partner since founding in 1936. We take great pride in meeting the banking needs of communities throughout Central Wyoming with a passion for local decision-making and personal involvement in our communities. Our vision remains to be the premier community bank serving the needs of individuals, families and businesses throughout Central Wyoming. The shares of Crazy Woman Creek Bancorp, Inc. are traded on the OTCPink under the symbol “CRZY.”

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements in this release that are not historical facts, including, but not limited to, statements concerning future operations, results or performance, are hereby identified as “forward looking statements”. Crazy Woman Creek Bancorp, Incorporated cautions that such “forward looking” statements,” wherever they occur in this release or in other statements attributable to Crazy Woman Creek Bancorp, Incorporated are necessarily estimates reflecting the judgment of Crazy Woman Creek Bancorp, Incorporated senior management and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by the “forward looking statements.” Some factors that could affect the accuracy of such “forward looking statements” include general economic conditions, especially in Wyoming the performance of the capital markets; changes in interest rates, yield curves and interest rate spread relationships; changes in accounting and tax principles, policies or guidelines; changes in legislation or regulatory requirements; changes in the competitive environment in the market served by Crazy Woman Creek Bancorp, Incorporated; and changes in the loan portfolio and the deposit base of Crazy Woman Creek Bancorp, Incorporated. Crazy Woman Creek Bancorp, Incorporated disclaims any intent or obligations to update such “forward looking statements.”