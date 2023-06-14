The Millennia Companies® Announces Nicholas J. Riley as Vice President and General Manager, Key Center

/EIN News/ -- Cleveland, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Millennia Companies® (Millennia) today announced that Nicholas J. Riley is named the Vice President and General Manager, Key Center, effective immediately.

In this role, Nick will be involved in all aspects of day-to-day operations of the property, including accounting, tenant relations, maintenance and repair, security, and more, with responsibility for the overall financial performance of the property. Nick will also be providing Owner’s oversite over the Marriott Hotel management team.

“We extend a sincere welcome to Nicholas in this new leadership capacity and as part of the Key Tower executive team. Nicholas has extensive experience within the realm of guest management and resident relations, along with strategic management skills that cultivate success,” says Frank T. Sinito, Chief Executive Officer at Millennia.

Riley began his career in hospitality management working at the Starwood Hotels, eventually opening and managing boutique properties at Viceroy, Morgans, and Sixty Hotels. Most recently, he was the General Manager of 30 Rockefeller Plaza and surrounding buildings, managing NBC’s headquarters where shows such as Saturday Night Live, The Today Show, and The Tonight Show are produced. Additional key tenants include Deloitte, Christie’s Auction House, and Simon and Shuster. Having extensive experience in guest services, hotel management, and general management, Riley comes prepared with effective leadership skills to fulfill the needs of the organization.

Riley reports to Douglas L. Miller, President of Millennia Commercial Group, Ltd. “Nick’s wide range of skills and experience clearly aligns with the needs of this role. I am confident that he will be an asset to this organization and contribute to the continued success of the Key Center,” says Doug.

Riley, a native New Yorker, is a graduate of The Pennsylvania State University where he obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in hospitality management.

