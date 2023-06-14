Enzyme Contract Manufacturing Global Market to Propel Significantly at a CAGR of ~8% by 2028 | DelveInsight

The enzyme contract manufacturing market dynamics are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the burgeoning pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors, rising diagnostic and therapeutic value of enzymes, and more research and development. Furthermore, the expanding food and beverage sector, detergent industry, paper and textile industry, innovations, and new enzyme product launches are driving enzyme contract manufacturing favorable market growth from 2023 to 2028.

The enzyme contract manufacturing market dynamics are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the burgeoning pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors, rising diagnostic and therapeutic value of enzymes, and more research and development. Furthermore, the expanding food and beverage sector, detergent industry, paper and textile industry, innovations, and new enzyme product launches are driving enzyme contract manufacturing favorable market growth from 2023 to 2028.

DelveInsight’s Enzyme Contract Manufacturing Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading enzyme contract manufacturing companies’ market shares, challenges, enzyme contract manufacturing market drivers, barriers, trends, and key market enzyme contract manufacturing companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Enzyme Contract Manufacturing Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global enzyme contract manufacturing market during the forecast period.

Notable enzyme contract manufacturing companies such as EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc, Enzyme Bioscience, SEKISUI CHEMICAL CO., LTD., Creative Enzymes, Enzymology Research Center, Inc., Prozomix Limited, Tex Biosciences (P) Ltd, IBEX Technologies Inc., BRAIN Biotech AG, Meteoric Biopharmaceuticals Limited, Biovencer Healthcare Private Limited, Careprobio, Indus Gene, OENON Holdings, Inc., Ikeda Tohka Industries Co., Ltd, and several others, are currently operating in the enzyme contract manufacturing market.

In May 2021, BRAIN Biotech AG, acquired Biocatalysts Ltd. and has purchased an additional 16.7% of Biocatalysts Ltd. as two minority shareholders have exercised their put option rights. BRAIN now holds a total of 82.2% (previously 65.55%) in the daughter company. The purchase price was GBP 3.9 million.

Enzyme Contract Manufacturing Overview

Enzyme contract manufacturing is the synthesis of enzymes by professionals with substantial expertise and experience in the development, optimization, and scaling up of enzyme production systems. Enzyme contract manufacturing entails the infrastructure, equipment, and employees required to create enzymes in large quantities at a lower cost than in-house production.





Enzyme Contract Manufacturing Market Insights

North America held the greatest share of the enzyme contract manufacturing market in 2022, with 36.23%. The increasing food and beverage industry, rising trend of contract manufacturing, and others in the region will all influence the growth of the microbe enzymes contract manufacturing market in North America. Furthermore, the presence of prominent competitors, as well as increased research and development activities pertaining to enzymes, are driving the market expansion of the enzyme contract manufacturing market in North America.

Enzymes such as pectinases, amylases, and others are widely utilized in the beverage processing industry in the United States to boost yield and improve processes such as extraction, clarity, and aroma enhancement when compared to their chemical counterparts. In addition, the existence of important players in the US, such as Creative Enzymes, Enzymology Research Centre, Inc., and other manufacturers, would aid in providing the best contract microbe enzyme production services, raising demand in the region.

Enzyme Contract Manufacturing Market Dynamics

The increasing therapeutic value of enzymes is one of the primary factors fueling the growth of the enzymes contract manufacturing market. Enzymes from various origins, including plant, animal, and microbial, have emerged as viable therapeutic solutions for diverse pathologies in recent years, which is projected to fuel the enzyme contract manufacturing market growth in the approaching years. The therapeutic value of a variety of enzymes, including lipases, collagenases, and others, has been emphasized in a number of research articles, leading to an increased focus of pharmaceutical and biotech companies on developing enzyme-based drugs and therapies.

Furthermore, the numerous advantages associated with enzymes, such as their ability to bind and act on their targets with high affinity and specificity, and their ability to convert multiple target molecules into desired products, among others, make enzymatic treatment of diseases more effective than established therapeutic approaches. They are used alone or in combination with other medicines to treat a variety of disorders in an effective and safe manner. Moreover, as the prevalence of certain diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, cancer, HIV, skin diseases, and others, rise, therapeutic enzymes may become increasingly important in their treatment and control.

However, the need for precise pH and temperature settings and the difficulties involved in enzyme purification and isolation may limit the growth of the enzyme contract manufacturing market.

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2020–2028 Enzyme Contract Manufacturing Market CAGR ~8% Enzyme Contract Manufacturing Market Size by 2028 USD 3.6 Billion Key Enzyme Contract Manufacturing Companies EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc, Enzyme Bioscience, SEKISUI CHEMICAL CO., LTD., Creative Enzymes, Enzymology Research Center, Inc., Prozomix Limited, Tex Biosciences (P) Ltd, IBEX Technologies Inc., BRAIN Biotech AG, Meteoric Biopharmaceuticals Limited, Biovencer Healthcare Private Limited, Careprobio, Indus Gene, OENON Holdings, Inc., Ikeda Tohka Industries Co., Ltd, among others

Enzyme Contract Manufacturing Market Assessment

Enzyme Contract Manufacturing Market Segmentation Enzyme Contract Manufacturing Market Segmentation By Source: Plant, Animal, Microbe), Application (Industrial Enzymes [Food and Beverages, Animal Feed, Detergent, Paper and Others], Specialty Enzymes [Pharmaceutical Manufacturing, Diagnostic, Research And Development, and Others] Enzyme Contract Manufacturing Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Key Factors Analysis 5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Enzyme Contract Manufacturing Market 7 Enzyme Contract Manufacturing Market Layout 8 Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 Enzyme Contract Manufacturing Market Company and Product Profiles 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight

