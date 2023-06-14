REMINDER: DAQ to Hold Public Hearing on Draft Air Quality Permit for Natural Gas Facility to be Co-located with Sampson County Landfill

The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality is accepting public comment and will hold a public hearing on the draft Title V air quality permit for Sapphire Renewable Natural Gas, a new facility in Sampson County. Sapphire Renewable Natural Gas applied for an air quality permit to allow it to accept and process landfill gas into natural gas onsite at Sampson County Disposal, LLC, in Roseboro.

The in-person public hearing is scheduled for June 27. Live Spanish interpretation will be available during the public hearing. Public comments will be accepted until June 30.

Public Hearing on Sapphire Renewable Natural Gas Draft Air Quality Permit

Date and Time: Tuesday, June 27, 2023, from 6-8 p.m. (Doors open at 5:30 p.m.)

Location: Clinton City Hall

Address: 221 Lisbon St., Clinton, NC

Currently, Sampson County Disposal, LLC burns off its landfill gas using a flare, producing emissions of carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide and other pollutants. As proposed, Sapphire Renewable Natural Gas would process the landfill gas into natural gas for use offsite and reduce overall emissions from the landfill.

Sampson County Disposal, LLC and Sapphire Renewable Natural Gas are considered parts of a single stationary source for Title V permitting purposes because both facilities are owned by the same parent company, GFL Environmental Inc., and are at the same location.

Air emissions at Sapphire Renewable Natural Gas would be controlled by a waste gas thermal oxidizer, a candlestick flare and two hydrogen sulfide removal vessels. Emissions of all modeled toxic air pollutants were less than 1% of the respective acceptable ambient limit.

Due to concerns regarding the presence of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) at the Sampson County Disposal, LLC landfill, the draft air quality permit will require the company to conduct initial sampling of the inlet landfill gas for the presence of PFAS and disclose information related to PFAS emissions.

The draft permit includes conditions that ensure ambient levels of all pollutants beyond the facility’s fence line comply with federal and state emission standards, including applicable health-based standards. The facility will be subject to recordkeeping and reporting requirements and regular inspections.

Copies of the public notice, draft permit, draft permit review, draft environmental justice report, permit application, and a one-page project fact sheet are available online.

The public is invited to attend the upcoming hearing and provide comments on the proposed action. Sign-up will be available upon arrival. Oral comments at the hearing should be limited to three minutes or less. Written comments may also be submitted during the hearing.

Comments on the project can also be submitted by email to DAQ.publiccomments@ncdenr.gov with the subject line “Sapphire.22A” or by leaving a voice mail at 919-707-8726. Comments can also be mailed to:

NCDEQ Division of Air Quality

1641 Mail Service Center

Raleigh, North Carolina 27699-1641

The public comment period ends at 5 p.m. on Friday, June 30, 2023. DAQ will consider all public comments before making a final decision on the proposed permit.

If you need this information in Spanish, please call 919-609-2189 or send an email to Guadalupe.jimenez@deq.nc.gov.

Si necesita esta información en español por favor llame al 919-609-2189 o mande un correo a Guadalupe.jimenez@deq.nc.gov.

Comunicado de Prensa (español)

Página de Información (español)