Hepatitis Testing Diagnostic Market Taking Business Insights to the Next Level: Emergen Research Forecast 2022-2030

Market Size – USD 2.86 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 4.7%, Market Trends – Benefits of Point of Care (POC) instruments and kits

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global hepatitis testing/diagnostic market size is expected to reach USD 4.36 Billion at a steady revenue CAGR of 4.7% in 2030, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Market revenue growth is primarily driven by factors such as growing burden of hepatitis, introduction of molecular diagnostics for diagnosis of hepatitis, increasing awareness regarding this disease, and rising awareness regarding commercially available advanced products.

The Hepatitis Testing Diagnostic Market refers to the industry that focuses on the development, production, and distribution of diagnostic tests used to detect hepatitis infections. Hepatitis is a viral infection that affects the liver and can lead to serious health complications if not diagnosed and treated promptly.

The market for hepatitis testing diagnostics includes various types of tests designed to identify different strains of the hepatitis virus, such as hepatitis A, B, C, D, and E. These tests can detect the presence of viral antigens, antibodies produced by the immune system in response to the infection, or the genetic material (RNA or DNA) of the virus itself.

The market is driven by several factors, including the increasing prevalence of hepatitis infections worldwide, growing awareness about the importance of early detection and treatment, and advancements in diagnostic technologies. Hepatitis testing is crucial for identifying infected individuals, preventing the transmission of the virus, and guiding appropriate treatment strategies.

The section on the competitive landscape offers valuable and actionable insights related to the business sphere of the Hepatitis Testing market, covering extensive profiling of the key market players. The report offers information about market share, product portfolio, pricing analysis, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, product launches and brand promotions, among others. The report also discusses the initiatives taken by the key companies to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report are:

Abbott, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Siemens Healthcare GmbH, DiaSorin S.p.A, Qiagen, Danaher, Grifols, S.A., Biomerieux , and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Research Report on the Hepatitis Testing Market Addresses the Following Key Questions:

Who are the dominant players of the Hepatitis Testing market?

Which regional market is anticipated to have a high growth rate over the projected period?

What consumer trends and demands are expected to influence the operations of the market players in the Hepatitis Testing market?

What are the key growth drivers and restraining factors of the Hepatitis Testing market?

What are the expansion plans and strategic investment plans undertaken by the players to gain a robust footing in the market?

What is the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Hepatitis Testing market and its key segments?

Some Key Highlights From the Report

On 29 June 2022, Liver Care Canada, a subsidiary of Mednow Inc. partnered with HepCURE, a non-profit organization and one of the country's top providers of hepatitis C screening and treatment, to achieve the goal of eradicating hepatitis C in Canada by 2030. To further enhance medication adherence and improve treatment outcomes, Liver Care Canada will now grant its patients access to HepCURE's programming and services. In addition, it will bring the liver care industry to rest of Canada outside of Ontario.

The Hepatitis B Virus (HBV) segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global market over the forecast period. Blood tests can determine whether someone has acute or chronic hepatitis B and can also let a doctor know about the condition. A simple blood test can be used to determine one's immunity to this disease. A specific ultrasound technique called transient elastography can also be used to assess the severity of liver injury. A tiny sample of patient's liver may also be taken for testing to screen for HBV-related liver damage. A small needle is inserted through patient's skin into their liver during this surgery and a small portion of liver tissue is extracted for laboratory analysis.

The Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) segment is expected to account for highest revenue share in the global market over the forecast period. The term ELISA refers to an immunoassay that uses enzymes and a standard laboratory test is performed to identify antibodies in the blood. Body's immune system creates an antibody when it detects harmful substances, also known as antigens. HBV infection is a hazard for public health around the world. Hepatitis B Surface Antigen (HBSA) is detected by ELISA, the most used serological test for detecting HBV infection (HbsAg).

The hospital & diagnostic laboratories segment is expected to account for large revenue share over the forecast period. This is due to availability of state-of-the-art facilities and improvements in healthcare infrastructure in emerging countries. Another factor driving market growth is emergence of hospitals that specialize in hepatitis testing and diagnosis. In addition, number of hepatitis testing/diagnosis facilities installed in hospitals and quantity of individual that visit hospital for such testing are also expected to drive market growth.

The North America market is expected to account for largest revenue share during the forecast period attributed to increasing activities by key market players in countries in this region. For instance, Immediate Spin Crossmatch (ISXM), a tool for identifying donor-to-recipient incompatibility in blood transfusions, is now available on the company's ORTHO VISION and ORTHO VISION MAX Analyzers, according to Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, one of the largest pure-play In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) companies in the world.

Market Segmentations of the Hepatitis Testing Market

This market is segmented based on Types, Applications, and Regions. The growth of each segment provides accurate forecasts related to production and sales by Types and Applications, in terms of volume and value for the period between 2022 and 2030. This analysis can help readers looking to expand their business by targeting emerging and niche markets. Market share data is given on both global and regional levels. Regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East Africa. Research analysts assess the market positions of the leading competitors and provide competitive analysis for each company. For this study, this report segments the global Hepatitis Testing market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Segments Covered in this report are:

Disease Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Hepatitis B (HBV)

Hepatitis C (HCV)

Other Hepatitis Diseases

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA)

Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT)

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT)

Other Technologies

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Hospital & Diagnostic Laboratories

Blood Banks

Other End-Use

Regional Landscape section of the Hepatitis Testing report offers deeper insights into the regulatory framework, current and emerging market trends, production and consumption patterns, supply and demand dynamics, import/export, and presence of major players in each region.

The various regions analyzed in the report include:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

