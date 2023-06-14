MassDEP Penalized Wallace Tree Service, Inc. of Hampden for Failing to Report, Cleanup Hydraulic Oil Spill at Springfield Residence 

BOSTON — The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) assessed a $25,000 penalty to Wallace Tree Service, Inc. of Hampden for violations following a hydraulic oil spill at a residential property on Bartels Street in Springfield.

Wallace workers were performing tree work at the Bartels Street property June 24, 2022, when a hydraulic line ruptured on the equipment, causing the release of greater than 10 gallons of hydraulic oil to soil and paved surfaces at the site. Wallace did not notify local officials or MassDEP of the spill as required and performed only limited cleanup. The homeowner began initial cleanup proactively, and contacted an environmental consultant who on August 5, 2022, notified MassDEP of the spill.

MassDEP immediately inspected the site and confirmed that a reportable spill of hydraulic fluid to the environment had occurred and ordered Wallace to assess and clean up impacted soil and pavement. Removal of contaminated soil at the property was completed and a report documenting completion of the cleanup was filed by Wallace in December 2022.

To resolve the violations, Wallace was assessed a $25,000 penalty, with $7,500 to be paid and the remainder suspended provided Wallace complies with the terms of a consent order. Wallace also is required to train its employees on responding to spills of petroleum products it routinely uses, emphasizing timely notification and prompt cleanup of all spills.

“It is imperative that local public safety agencies and MassDEP are notified quickly when a spill occurs so that cleanup and restoration of the impacted property can be completed quickly,” said Michael Gorski, director of MassDEP's Western Regional Office in Springfield. “Cleanup of the property has been completed, and Wallace will train its employees so as to avoid such violations in the future.”

