SQR3D Unveils Revolutionary Blockchain-Powered 3D Design Platform in Successful Closed Alpha Launch

SQR3D isn't just a platform. It's an ecosystem fusing blockchain and 3D design to protect artists' rights and foster innovation.”SINGAPORE, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SQR3D, a cutting-edge tech startup, is thrilled to announce the successful Closed Alpha launch of its groundbreaking 3D design platform. By integrating blockchain technology into the fabric of digital design, SQR3D is set to revolutionize the 3D design industry by providing a transparent, secure, and user-friendly platform for 3D artists to share, monetize, and protect their designs.
— Galen Li, Founder and CEO of SQR3D
"SQR3D is a game-changer, not just for 3D designers, but for the entire digital artistry landscape," says Galen Li, Founder and CEO of SQR3D. "Our platform offers an innovative solution that leverages the decentralized nature of blockchain technology to ensure artists' rights are protected, and their works are fairly monetized."
In the world of digital design, concerns over intellectual property protection and rightful ownership have always been prevalent. The advent of blockchain technology has opened up new avenues to address these challenges, and SQR3D is leading the way. The platform creates an immutable record of each 3D design on the blockchain, providing undisputed proof of ownership and making it easy for designers to license or sell their designs securely.
The recent Closed Alpha stage, which saw a select group of designers and users gaining exclusive access to the platform, has been a significant milestone for the SQR3D team. Users tested Threed Studio's functionalities, provided valuable feedback, and experienced firsthand the transformative potential of this new approach to 3D design.
"Our Closed Alpha launch was an exhilarating journey. The feedback from our early adopters has been incredibly insightful, helping us identify areas for enhancement and ensure we offer the best possible experience for our users," adds Iris L., CMO of SQR3D. "We're passionate about creating a platform that empowers designers and reshapes the industry for the better."
The SQR3D platform isn't merely a marketplace; it's a thriving ecosystem that nurtures creativity and innovation. With its diverse marketplace catering to a wide range of applications – from gaming and animation to architectural visualization and marketing – SQR3D provides an unprecedented opportunity for both designers and businesses alike.
Moreover, SQR3D is committed to building an engaged, dynamic community around its platform. The company plans to host regular design competitions, networking events, and offer a wealth of resources to help both new and experienced 3D artists navigate and thrive in the evolving digital design landscape.
But SQR3D's mission extends beyond its platform. The company is also committed to advancing the broader adoption and understanding of blockchain technology. By demonstrating the practical, transformative applications of blockchain in the 3D design industry, SQR3D aims to contribute to the global understanding and acceptance of this innovative technology.
Following the successful Closed Alpha, the SQR3D team is now preparing for the Closed Beta stage, inviting a larger group of users to explore the platform. This next phase of development will be instrumental in further refining the platform's features and functionality, based on user feedback and the team's ongoing commitment to innovation and excellence.
"SQR3D is not just our creation; it's a collaborative effort. The input from our community is invaluable in helping us shape the platform into a tool that truly meets the needs of today's 3D designers," says Bryan Koh, COO of SQR3D. "We're excited for the next stages of our journey and look forward to continuing to push the boundaries of what's possible in the 3D design industry."
For more information about SQR3D or to stay updated on their progress and upcoming Closed Beta launch, visit www.sqr3d.com.
