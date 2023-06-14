SPR SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Spirit Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 5, 2023

Submit Release
/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPR).

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased Spirit between April 8, 2020 and April 13, 2023.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until July 5, 2023 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Spirit lacked effective production quality controls; (2) as a result, Spirit incorrectly installed fittings designed to join the aft fuselage to the vertical tail for some Boeing 737 Max airplanes that Spirit sent to Boeing; (3) as a result, Spirit would have to develop an inspection and repair procedure for the affected fuselages; (4) the foregoing would negatively impact Spirit’s financial results; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendant’s positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
JAKUBOWITZ LAW
1140 Avenue of the Americas
9th Floor
New York, New York 10036
T: (628) 895-0423
F: (212) 537-5887


