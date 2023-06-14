Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,469 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 459,117 in the last 365 days.

BYND SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Beyond Meat Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 10, 2023

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND).

To receive updates on the lawsuit, fill out the form:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/beyond-meat-class-action-loss-submission-form/?id=40774&from=3

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased Beyond Meat between May 5, 2020 and October 13, 2022.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until July 10, 2023 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period defendants made numerous materially false and misleading statements and omissions concerning the Company’s ability to produce plant-based meats at scale. Specifically, defendants repeatedly assured investors that Beyond Meat conducted “extensive testing” to “ensure manufacturability” of its plant-based meat products at commercial scale, and touted the success of the Company’s product tests with its large-scale partnerships as “very positive.” Further, defendants blamed any delays in launching these large-scale partnerships on Covid-19.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
JAKUBOWITZ LAW
1140 Avenue of the Americas
9th Floor
New York, New York 10036
T: (628) 895-0423
F: (212) 537-5887


You just read:

BYND SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Beyond Meat Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 10, 2023

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Law


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more